Shannen Doherty dies at 53

Beloved star of Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer

“Beverly Hills 90210” and “Charmed” actress Shannen Doherty has died. The actress had been publicly battling breast cancer for nearly a decade. In 2023, she reported the cancer returned and had spread to her brain and bones and was terminal.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane told PEOPLE in a statement Sunday morning.

Doherty gained fame in the 1990s as Brenda Walsh on the hit teen TV soap opera Beverly Hills 90210 and went on to star in the popular series Charmed as the eldest sister, Prue Halliwell, from 1998 to 2001. Currently, Doherty was hosting her own podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.”

Doherty resided in Malibu for many years until she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire. She sued State Farm, charging the insurance company with failing to pay policy benefits for damage to her home. Doherty was awarded $6.3 million.

The actress’s publicist called her a “devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.” Doherty was 53.

Original cast of 90210 Original cast of Charmed

