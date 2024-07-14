If you see something, say something

A local take on political candidates’ and political rally attendees’ safety after the attempt to assassinate former President Trump

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick.” President Joseph Biden said in a late-night press conference hours after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally on July 13. “We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

The shooter was killed by the Secret Service moments after. At least one rally attendee is dead, and two are injured, according to reports.

Right before the gunfire, Trump was speaking to the crowd when gunshots rang out, Trump’s hand went immediately to his right ear. He then knelt down as Secret Service agents jumped on top of him to shield him.

Former President Donald Trump shown at his campaign rally on Saturday, July 13 just before being shot. Video Screen image Former President Donald Trump shown with secret service after being shot at his campaign rally on Saturday, July 13. Screen image from video

Reports state that Trump is currently okay, and law enforcement officials say the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination and that an AR-style rifle was found on the scene.

The Malibu Times checked in with local law enforcement and politicians concerning security precautions for political and other public gatherings, especially given that candidates for city council positions begin to pull nomination papers to declare candidacy beginning on July 15.

Keeping local elected officials, political candidates and the public safe is the highest priority of local public law enforcement as well as private security companies.

“We are closely monitoring the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump and working with our federal and regional partners to ensure the safety of our communities in LA County,” The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. “The Department will continue to monitor this evolving incident and will be increasing our patrol checks as a precaution. Currently, there are no specific credible threats to LA County. We encourage citizens to call 9-1-1 for an emergency or contact your local Sheriff’s Station or police department. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

“This is a sad day in America — you just don’t do things like this in a civilized society,” said Aaron T. Jones, CEO of International Protective Service, Inc., which provides security services in Malibu, surrounding areas, throughout Southern California, and across the country. “IPS has worked with the Secret Service for the type of events such as the one where the assassination attempt occurred for Donald Trump — the United States Secret Service is the best, bar none. However, protecting events like this is an absolute nightmare, which is exactly why we are evolving to hi-tech drones with the ability to see things from on high that the naked eye just cannot see.”

State Senator Bill Allen’s Chief of Staff, Tina Andolina, explained the security precautions available to elected California state senators and state assembly members.

“State senators and assembly members can request to have the Senate sergeants accompany them to events if there is any safety concern,” Andolina said. “The California Highway Patrol and the Senate and Assembly sergeants are also present at the Capitol and the Legislative offices in Sacramento.”

Councilperson Paul Grisanti noted that elected city officials and local political candidates interact with constituents on a daily basis.

“When we gather in area homes for meeting with residents, attendees are invited and known to the host,” Grisanti added.

On a broader scale, City Manager Steve McClary stated, “We have internal protocols to adjust security levels as needed, including at meetings.”

Malibuites with security concerns can call 9-1-1 or the Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.

The Malibu Times will keep readers updated as more information becomes available.

