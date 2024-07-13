AYSO’s Malibu Mayhem wins 19th Annual Patriots Cup championship

Dominant weekend wraps up successful three-tournament run for all-star squad

Staff Report

The Malibu Mayhem, the American Youth Soccer Association (AYSO) Region 759 U12 girls team, won the 19th annual Patriots Cup in Moorpark on the weekend of June 1-2.

Many of the girls for the Mayhem were selected after the Fall season to play on the all-star team. The tournament team was formed afterward in January, including All Star players from this year and last. The team played in three tournaments since and placed in each one.

The Mayhem earned second place in April at the Apricot Jam, also in Moorpark, and fourth place at Strawberry Cup May 4-5 in Camarillo.

The girls played five games at the Patriots Cup weekend and dominated the entire tournament, shutting out their opponents three times and scoring 8 goals to just 1 for the opposition. Leva Magna played goalie for the Mayhem, while Jadee Mae Jones, Everly Jensen, Vivienne Keenan, Aubrey Ebeling, Quinn Morelli, and Isla Muchmore scored goals for the team. Malibu won the championship game 1-0 over Canyon Country on penalty kicks. Quinn Morelli and Lucy Haskell scored on their penalty kicks to help clinch the title.

The team was led by head coach Timmy Keenan and assistant coach Katie Jensen. Coach Keenan has been a core head girls coach for many years for AYSO, coached all-star teams for three years and tournament teams for two years.

“These girls worked hard for years to get to this accomplishment, training multiple times a week, and participated in core annually, All Stars and two years of tournament teams to get to this year’s multiple wins during tournament season,” said Amora Magna, team manager and girls U12 division coordinator. “It takes time to build a successful team, picking talented committed players and matching them with the right coach who will give them the best training and, most importantly, a positive experience. They stayed committed, trained hard, and achieved their championship.

“The best part is watching a community play together, build friendships, memories and strong bonds that will last a lifetime.”

The Malibu Mayhem girls will continue to play for the AYSO Core Fall program, the Malibu Middle School soccer team, in addition to United club teams. Keenan will coach girls U10 for his daughter Havana’s team this Fall and hopes to bring this team together again for another successful tournament season and any other player who wants to work hard, play good soccer, and join in on the amazing experience these girls had through AYSO opportunities, committed parent volunteers, and kids who just love to play soccer.

