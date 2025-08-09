Planning Commission OKs concert permit, urgent care expansion

Fifteen summer events at Trancas approved following concert confusion; Malibu Urgent Care renovation comes with $5 million pledge from Herb Alpert

The Malibu Planning Commission made two decisions on Aug. 4 that will impact many Malibuites. After a somewhat heated colloquy, the commission granted Trancas Country Market a conditional use permit going forward that entitles the retail center to host 15 events from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, in addition to the Country Market’s entitlement to apply for up to six temporary use permits each year.

Many may wonder why the scheduled Aug. 1 concert at the Market was abruptly cancelled and by whom. Some planning to attend that concert only learned about the cancellation as they set up their lawn chairs and picnic baskets, anticipating a lovely evening of music, dancing, and camaraderie.

Unbeknownst to many locals or visitors, on Aug. 1, Vintage Grocers issued a statement saying, “Guests — unfortunately, due to the City’s continuance of a hearing for more permanent permits for events at Trancas Country Market, we do not have proper permitting to proceed with tonight’s event. We hope for a resolution of this matter on August 4 so we can continue to move forward with the remainder of the Summer’s concerts and additional events at the Center.”

The continuance was attributable to the Planning Commission being unable to hold a July 21 hearing for lack of a quorum.

“We thought that we were going to be heard regarding our CUP application on July 21, when it was originally calendared, but the commission could not get a quorum on that date and couldn’t meet,” Ken Ehrlich, attorney for the Market explained. “Because we were hopeful that the commission would favorably consider our CUP application on July 21, we didn’t think we needed to get TUPs for Aug. 1 and 8 because our CUP would be in place.”

Ehrlich explained that the Market decided to cancel the scheduled concerts out of respect for the permit application process, realizing that the commission could not decide about the CUP application until Aug. 4. He emphasized that it was the Market that cancelled the concerts and the Commission did not cancel them.

On Aug. 4, the commission considered whether to grant the Market a CUP. “Please keep Malibu fun!” Paul Grisanti implored, noting, as did many, that the concerts were enjoyable and community-serving.

Patt Healy, speaking on behalf of The Malibu Coalition for Slow Growth, emphasized the need for the city to ensure compliance with all of the proposed CUP provisions and asked the council to monitor compliance so as to ensure safety and that the peace of those living in Malibu West was respected.

In the end, the commission decided to approve a permanent CUP to allow 15 annual events in the form of amplified live music performances to include the music performances that entertain up to 350 people, noting that the applicant Market had established that it had adequate security, an approved traffic plan and had met all other criteria. Commissioners stated that advertisement of concerts or other events be limited to the community level, such as flyers being posted at area businesses and newspaper ads, and there be no postings on social media, including Nextdoor, because too much advertisement could lead to too many attendees.