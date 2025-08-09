Planning Commission OKs concert permit, urgent care expansion

Fifteen summer events at Trancas approved following concert confusion; Malibu Urgent Care renovation comes with $5 million pledge from Herb Alpert
The Malibu Planning Commission made two decisions on Aug. 4 that will impact many Malibuites. After a somewhat heated colloquy, the commission granted Trancas Country Market a conditional use permit going forward that entitles the retail center to host 15 events from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, in addition to the Country Market’s entitlement to apply for up to six temporary use permits each year.
Many may wonder why the scheduled Aug. 1 concert at the Market was abruptly cancelled and by whom. Some planning to attend that concert only learned about the cancellation as they set up their lawn chairs and picnic baskets, anticipating a lovely evening of music, dancing, and camaraderie.
Unbeknownst to many locals or visitors, on Aug. 1, Vintage Grocers issued a statement saying, “Guests — unfortunately, due to the City’s continuance of a hearing for more permanent permits for events at Trancas Country Market, we do not have proper permitting to proceed with tonight’s event. We hope for a resolution of this matter on August 4 so we can continue to move forward with the remainder of the Summer’s concerts and additional events at the Center.”
The continuance was attributable to the Planning Commission being unable to hold a July 21 hearing for lack of a quorum.
“We thought that we were going to be heard regarding our CUP application on July 21, when it was originally calendared, but the commission could not get a quorum on that date and couldn’t meet,” Ken Ehrlich, attorney for the Market explained. “Because we were hopeful that the commission would favorably consider our CUP application on July 21, we didn’t think we needed to get TUPs for Aug. 1 and 8 because our CUP would be in place.”
Ehrlich explained that the Market decided to cancel the scheduled concerts out of respect for the permit application process, realizing that the commission could not decide about the CUP application until Aug. 4. He emphasized that it was the Market that cancelled the concerts and the Commission did not cancel them.
On Aug. 4, the commission considered whether to grant the Market a CUP. “Please keep Malibu fun!” Paul Grisanti implored, noting, as did many, that the concerts were enjoyable and community-serving.
Patt Healy, speaking on behalf of The Malibu Coalition for Slow Growth, emphasized the need for the city to ensure compliance with all of the proposed CUP provisions and asked the council to monitor compliance so as to ensure safety and that the peace of those living in Malibu West was respected.
In the end, the commission decided to approve a permanent CUP to allow 15 annual events in the form of amplified live music performances to include the music performances that entertain up to 350 people, noting that the applicant Market had established that it had adequate security, an approved traffic plan and had met all other criteria. Commissioners stated that advertisement of concerts or other events be limited to the community level, such as flyers being posted at area businesses and newspaper ads, and there be no postings on social media, including Nextdoor, because too much advertisement could lead to too many attendees.
Commissioners also decided to require the Market to ensure that it complied with all conditions of the CUP and that city staff review compliance every two years. They also noted that citizens can complain about the concerts and such complaints could end up being considered by the commission. In his presentation, Didier Murillo, the city’s senior planner, noted that there have been no formal complaints regarding the concerts reported to the city.
The current status of concerts for the rest of this season
The Malibu Times asked Ehrlich to provide some clarity concerning how many concerts will occur for the rest of this concert season.
“The Aug. 8 concert is unfortunately up in the air as we are dealing with the city attorney to figure out if we can have that concert applied to the new CUP,” he explained. “There is no TUP applied for regarding the Aug. 15 concert. However, Aug. 15 is more than 10 days after the Commission’s Aug. 4 approval of the CUP. Aug. 15 occurs after the appeal period ends, so it is quite likely there will be an event on 15th pursuant to the CUP that was just granted on Aug. 4.”
Therefore, alas, as to the scheduled concerts on Aug. 8 and 15, readers must wait and wonder.
Ehrlich had good news about the two remaining concerts for this season, noting that, “There are TUP’s in place for Aug. 22 and 29. Trancas is allowed to host its Aug. 22 and 29 concerts!”
As did many who spoke before the commission last night, Ehrlich stated that he attends the concerts and that they are enjoyable and community-serving. “I go to the events myself to see how our permits are being implemented and they are fun and enjoyable,” he said.
Commission approves the expansion of the Malibu Urgent Care
At the meeting, no one voiced opposition and many, including a few of the commissioners, lauded Malibu Urgent Care’s constantly supplying much-needed medical care to locals. Many Malibuites spoke in strong support of the Malibu Urgent Care’s request to renovate the old public post office adjacent to the current urgent care.
Noting that the Malibu Urgent Care has never closed since it was established in 1974 and that many times, the Urgent Care can stabilize patients for transport to other medical facilities, thus often saving lives, Dr. Dan Katz asked for the commission’s approval. He noted that the new facility will have state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, ensuring that many patients who need diagnosis may not have to travel out of Malibu to obtain care.
The commission unanimously approved the Malibu Urgent Care project. Katz noted that local Herb Alpert has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5 million and the Friends of Malibu Urgent Care, a 501(c)(3) organization, is coordinating donations. Readers can call (310) 456-0512 or go to the nonprofit foundation’s website to donate. The Malibu Times will keep readers informed regarding when construction of the new urgent care facility begins.