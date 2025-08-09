Boil Water notice canceled for western Malibu after testing confirms safety

Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 officially canceled the Boil Water Notice for customers in western Malibu on Friday, Aug. 8, at 4:05 p.m. after comprehensive testing confirmed the water supply is safe to drink.

The notice had been in effect since Tuesday, Aug. 6, following a construction mishap on Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon. While crews were wrapping up a repair project, a pipe became inoperable, disrupting service for many residents. The loss of water pressure created the potential for backflow, which can allow harmful bacteria to enter the system. Out of caution, Waterworks 29 issued the boil water advisory for customers west of Corral Canyon, instructing them to boil water for at least one minute before consumption.

During the advisory, bottled water was distributed free of charge at the Malibu Library on Civic Center Way. The notice remained in place for two days while officials tested the water for bacterial contamination in coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board.

With the cancellation, residents no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. However, District 29 advises customers to take the following steps before resuming normal use:

Flush outdoor spigots: Turn on each hose bib for at least two minutes, or until water runs clear.

Turn on each hose bib for at least two minutes, or until water runs clear. Flush indoor faucets: Run both cold and hot water from sinks, showers, and tubs for at least two minutes, or until clear.

Run both cold and hot water from sinks, showers, and tubs for at least two minutes, or until clear. Discard ice: Throw out all ice made during the boil water notice period, including ice from trays, dispensers, and makers, and make new ice with safe water.

Throw out all ice made during the boil water notice period, including ice from trays, dispensers, and makers, and make new ice with safe water. Replace water in appliances: Empty and refill water dispensers in refrigerators and other appliances.

Officials also advised pet owners to provide animals with boiled, cooled, or bottled water until the system has been fully flushed.

The incident is a reminder of how vulnerable water systems can be to service interruptions and the importance of following boil water advisories to protect public health.

For more information about Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 and service advisories, visit lacwaterworks.org, follow @LACoWaterworks on X (formerly Twitter), or call (800) 675.4357.

Like this: Like Loading...