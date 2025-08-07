Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Loki: Thursday, August 7

Meet Maverick

11 year old Maverick A5714772 came to us when his owner was being put into a home and could no longer care for him and his sister.

Maverick can be fearful with new people and will nip at you if there is too much pressure being placed on him. But he’s a sweet senior boy that’s just so confused and heartbroken. Maverick is looking for an adult only home where he can be the center of your universe (only pet) to live out his senior years.

Clear The Shelters Event happening the month of August. All Adoption fees are waived for all pets at all 7 LA County Animal Care Centers!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

