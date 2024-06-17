Shane Gang Pictures’ ’21 Miles in Malibu’ triumphs at the 45th Annual Telly Awards 

Shane Gang Pictures is thrilled to announce that its impactful film, “21 Miles in Malibu,” has been honored with Three Silver Telly Awards at the prestigious 45th Annual Telly Awards. This recognition underscores the film’s powerful storytelling and ability to drive meaningful change.

The Telly Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence in video and television across all screens. This year’s competition was fierce, with a record-breaking nearly 13,000 entries from top content creators around the globe. “21 Miles in Malibu” stood out in the highly competitive Non-Broadcast — Advocacy & Causes category, impressing the judging council with its compelling exploration of social issues.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and humbled by this recognition,” said Michel Shane, producer of “21 Miles in Malibu.” “This film was a labor of love by myself and Nic Davis, the film director, and to see it resonating with audiences and industry leaders alike is truly gratifying. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling to inspire action and create a safer, more just community.”

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at tellyawards.com/winners.

