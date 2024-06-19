Beyoncé and Jay-Z mansion sold for record millions

A new real estate record has been set in California and again in Malibu. A mansion on the north end of Malibu just sold for a record $210 million topping the $200 million price Jay-Z and Beyonce paid for a Malibu house last year. This latest mega sale was made off-market by an unknown buyer. The seller, James Jannard, founded the sunglasses and apparel company Oakley. Jannard bought the oceanfront estate in 2012 for only $75 million. It had changed hands twice before and was sold for $31 million in 2002. The estate boasts 9.5 acres and includes 300 feet of oceanfront near El Pescador Beach.

The main house consists of 15,000 square feet with 14 bedrooms.

Malibu now accounts for California’s three highest sales with this week’s latest, last year’s Jay-Z/Beyonce sale and last week’s purchase of a Point Dume home by Laurene Powell Jobs for $94 million.

