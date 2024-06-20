Calendar for the week of June 20

FRI, JUNE 21

FREE SUMMER SOLSTICE SUNSET YOGA

Join a free sunset yoga class overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Summer Solstice on Friday, June 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. The workshop is designed for ages 16 and older and will be led by local meditation, yoga, and wellness instructors from The Mindry. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. For more information, visit malibucity.org.

FRI, JUNE 21

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK SUNSET HIKE

Enjoy a hike during the golden hour at Charmlee Wilderness Park on Friday, June 21, from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Explore the flower-filled landscape and learn about the region’s history and ecosystems while enjoying healthy outdoor exercise and the benefits to well-being of immersion in nature. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Bring appropriate shoes and clothes for evening temperatures and hiking, and water. The program is free, and reservations are required. For more information, visit the Outdoor Recreation webpage at malibucity.org.

SAT, JUNE 22

STOKED MALIBU ART GALLERY

Please join the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu’s Third Space for their Grand Opening of “STOKED MALIBU GALLERY! SUN. SURF. SKATE.” “Ride the Wave” with award-winning featured artists: Bobbi Benett, Sunny Bak, Kristina Grace, Julia Isabel, Will Pierce, Rob White, and Rivers Redclay. Featuring: DJ Rainbow and live performance by Blaze Olsen. A portion of all sales benefits the BGCM. Opening reception is on Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 9 p.m.

SUN, JUNE 23

PAINT AND SIP AT ROSENTHAL WINES

Join Rosenthal Wines on Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. for their Paint and Sup hosted by Paint Moore. Enjoy the afternoon with a friend or a group of friends painting and sipping. Tickets cost $39. Canvas, paint materials, and instructor are included in the ticket. Participants get 20 percent off all wine sales. For more information and where to purchase tickets, visit @rosenthalwines on Instagram.

MON, JUNE 24

WIRELESS COMMUNICATION FACILITY ORDINANCE HEARING

The Malibu City Council will hold a public hearing on June 24 to consider the California Coastal Commission’s (CCC) suggested modifications to the city’s proposed amendments to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) and to make amendments to the Malibu Municipal Code. On Feb. 7, the CCC held a public hearing on the City’s proposed amendments to the LCP Local Implementation Plan Section 3.16, and certified it with suggested modifications. For more information, visit the Wireless Communication Facility webpage at malibucity.org.

TUES, JUNE 24

MALIBU ARTS COMMISSION MEETING

The Malibu Arts Commission Regular Meeting is taking place in-person at the Malibu City Hall multipurpose room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

TUES, JUNE 25

2024 ELECTION VOLUNTEER KICKOFF PARTY

The Malibu Democratic Club invites you to join us for a 2024 Election Volunteer Kickoff Party, on Tuesday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Clubhouse in Point Dume Club, 29500 Heathercliff Road. During this event, we will write postcards to voters and provide training for those interested in volunteering to make phone calls and canvass voters — in California and beyond! Please join us for this informational night to learn effective ways to pitch in and make a difference during this incredibly important election year! Pizza and beverages will be provided. To RSVP, please go to tiny.cc/MDC62524.

TUES, JUNE 25

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: AUTHOR THOMAS LEVENSON

Malibu Library Speaker Series presents author and MIT professor Thomas Levenson discussing his book “Money for Nothing: The Scientists, Fraudsters and Corrupt Politicians Who Reinvented Money, Panicked a Nation, and Made The World Rich.” Levenson is also a columnist for the Boston Globe’s Ideas section, contributes regularly to The Atlantic Monthly online, and has over the years published numerous articles in a wide range of magazines, newspapers, and online venues.

This event takes place at Malibu Library. RSVPs are required. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. To register visit lacountylibrary.org/location/malibu-library/.

WED, JUNE 26

PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION MEETING

Join the City of Malibu and the Public Works Commission on Wednesday, June 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for its monthly meeting at City Hall.

WED, JUNE 26

EXPLORE 3D PRINTING: SPIRAL ART

Create spiral art using a 3D-printed spirograph at the Malibu Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Watch a 3D printer create the components and draw your own colorful geometric patterns. For children, ages 5-12 with their parent or caregiver. This program is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library.

WED, JUNE 26

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

Join The Emily Shane Foundation on Wednesday, June 26, at ISLA for a fundraiser event from 4 to 10 p.m. A percentage of the purchases will be donated to the foundations SEA Program which empowers underserved middle schoolers across LA. Located at 2424 Main St. in Santa Monica. Reservations can be made by calling (310) 310-2137 or by visiting Resy.

THURS, JUNE 27

SENIOR LUNCHEON: SQUEEZE THE DAY

Join the Malibu Communuty Service Department on Thursday, June 27, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Lunch will be catered by El Pollo Loco and entertainment will be a variety show provided by Wendy Becker and Rik Howard. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 70 participants.

THURS, JUNE 27

MUSIC TOGETHER FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS

Families will sing, move, and play child-friendly instruments together with Cheryl Lev on Thursday, July 27, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Malibu Library. For children ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library.

THURS, JUNE 27

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS FOR TWEENS AND TEENS

Join us to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons on Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Beginners and experts are welcome. For tweens and teens ages 12-17. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library.

SAT, JUNE 29

OUTDOOR YOGA AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Find your center in the outdoors. Join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique kundalini yoga and wellness experience under the sycamores, with live acoustic music from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. All skill levels are welcome. Free event, free parking. Reservations required. For reservations or more info, please contact samo@wnpa.org. Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas.

SUN, JULY 14

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB TO HOST A BEACH CLEANUP AT ZUMA BEACH

Come join the Malibu Democratic Club working to keep our beaches clean and enjoy gathering for a fun lunch at a local favorite. We will meet at Zuma Beach in the northernmost part of the parking lot at 10 a.m. Park in the lot, or if available, on PCH. After the beach cleanup, we will meet for lunch at noon at Spruzzo’s, 29575 Pacific Coast Highway. You may attend both or either of the activities. For more information and to RSVP, please go to tiny.cc/MDC71424.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach. Next one is July 10.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

