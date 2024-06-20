Discussion on Next Week’s City Council June 24

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- None.
New Items:
- Municipal Law Enforcement Services Agreement with the County of Los Angeles
- Commission Work Assignments for Fiscal Year 2024-25
- Acceptance of Bluff’s Park South Walkway Repair Project
- Amendment to Agreement with American Global Security, Inc.
- Professional Services Agreement with Enhanced Landscape Management LLC
- Direct Review of the City’s Conflict of Interest Code
- Amendment to Agreement with Move Together LLC
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Wastewater Service Charges
- Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25
- Zoning Text Amendment No. 16-005 and Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 16-007 – Amendments to Chapter 12.02 (Wireless Facilities in Public Right-of-Way) and Chapter 17.46 (Wireless Telecommunications Antennas and Facilities) of the Malibu Municipal Code, and Sections 2.2 and 3.16, Chapter 13 and Appendix 1 (Table B Permitted Uses) of the Local Coastal Program Local Implementation Plan to modify regulations, procedures, and application requirements for the installation of wireless communications facilities
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Resolution Establishing Criteria for Declaring a Local Emergency During Periods of High Fire Risk
Council Items:
- None.
