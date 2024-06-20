Discussion on Next Week’s City Council June 24

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. None.

New Items: 

  1. Municipal Law Enforcement Services Agreement with the County of Los Angeles
  2. Commission Work Assignments for Fiscal Year 2024-25
  3. Acceptance of Bluff’s Park South Walkway Repair Project
  4. Amendment to Agreement with American Global Security, Inc.
  5. Professional Services Agreement with Enhanced Landscape Management LLC
  6. Direct Review of the City’s Conflict of Interest Code
  7. Amendment to Agreement with Move Together LLC

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Wastewater Service Charges
  2. Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25
  3. Zoning Text Amendment No. 16-005 and Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 16-007 – Amendments to Chapter 12.02 (Wireless Facilities in Public Right-of-Way) and Chapter 17.46 (Wireless Telecommunications Antennas and Facilities) of the Malibu Municipal Code, and Sections 2.2 and 3.16, Chapter 13 and Appendix 1 (Table B Permitted Uses) of the Local Coastal Program Local Implementation Plan to modify regulations, procedures, and application requirements for the installation of wireless communications facilities

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. Resolution Establishing Criteria for Declaring a Local Emergency During Periods of High Fire Risk

Council Items:

  1. None.

