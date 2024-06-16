Manhattanhenge 2024 offers spectacular NYC sight

Malibu Times reporter experiences fascinating urban solar event

A spectacular sight hit New York City May 29 with the occurrence of the twice-yearly Manhattanhenge phenomenon, otherwise known as Manhattan’s Summer solstice. The word, Manhattanhenge, coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is indeed a nod to Stonehenge although much easier to get to, but not guaranteed if the weather doesn’tcooperate.

Just as in England, where the summer solstice aligns perfectly with the ancient Stonehenge monument built by the Druids, NYC’s Manhattanhenge is a natural phenomenon in which the setting sun aligns perfectly between the city’seast/west street grid highlighting the architectural grandeur of New York City instead of stone monoliths. This spectacular event attracts photographers, locals, and tourists alike, offering a unique spectacle in one of the world’sbusiest cities and no ticket required! 2024’s first Manhattanhenge once again drew crowds (including this reporter) eager to witness the interplay of natural and urban elements and a moment of awe amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.

This journalist, frequently in NYC, reported on Manhattanhenge seven years ago for The Malibu Times, but just as eclipse chasing doesn’t guarantee a sighting, my quest to witness the rare solar event in person was dashed due to inclement weather. In 2017, after traveling to the easternmost part of the city, Roosevelt Island, by air tram, no less, that broke down due to overcrowding, leaving the tram dangling more than 60 feet in the air … after all the effort to get to a west-facing street, typical East Coast overcast skies dimmed the sun, making 2017’s Manhattanhenge a hazy dud.

2024’s first Manhattanhenge occurrence was a success on May 29 and 30. Crowds started gathering on busy midtown’seast/west facing streets in anticipation of the sun nestling between Gotham’s concrete and steel canyons to witness our solar system’s biggest star “kiss the grid.” The effect is a brilliant glare of golden sunshine placed perfectly in a starring role outshining Broadway’s brightest stars. I watched the spectacle on 44th Street in the heart of the theater district right in front of the Hudson Theater, where earlier in the week I saw Daniel Radcliffe star in the seven-time Tony-nominated“Merrily We Roll Along.”

To experience Manhattanhenge in its full glory, ideal vantage points are highly recommended. The best streets to view the event are the wide, clear cross streets such as 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th streets, all subway stops. These locations offer unobstructed views of the sunset, with 34th and 42nd streets being particularly popular due to iconic backdrops like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building adding even more charm to these monuments’enduring appeal.

Manhattanhenge not only provides a visual feast, but also underscores the intricate relationship between nature and urban design. The phenomenon highlights the meticulous planning behind Manhattan’s grid system, designed by the Commissioners’ Plan of 1811. This grid, which orients streets and avenues at precise angles, inadvertently creates the stage for this biannual event.

In addition to its visual appeal, Manhattanhenge also provides educational opportunities. Schools, museums, and science centers often use the event to engage students and the public in discussions about astronomy, urban planning, and the physics of light. It serves as a practical demonstration of celestial mechanics and the impact of human design on our perception of natural phenomena.

There’s still time this year to catch the unique blend of nature and urban life, showcasing the beauty that can arise from their intersection on July 12 and 13 when Manhattanhenge will again reveal its interplay between the cosmos and the city, while being captivating and inspiring.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...