Security increased at Pepperdine after a weekend threat

By Judy Abel
Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Out of an abundance of caution Pepperdine University has announced it has beefed up security on campus after a threatening note was found over the weekend. The handwritten note was discovered at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday during the University of Southern California football match up with Notre Dame University.

The note mentioned a potential planned shooting at school, according to Pepperdine’s Department of Public Safety. Three other local schools were mentioned in the note.

“After discussing with the Los Angeles Police Department, while we do not currently view this as a highly credible threat, out of an abundance of caution and to be transparent in communications, we are alerting our community for awareness,” Pepperdine’s Department of Emergency Services wrote. The university’s response also indicated security teams will “remain on heightened alert.”

As a result of the note, California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks held virtual classes on Monday and canceled all in-person activities.

