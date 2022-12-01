HomeNews
News

Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award Winners

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
1
Photo courtesy City of Malibu.

The City Council selected Richard Lawson and Judy Villablanca as the 2022 recipients of the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship award on Nov. 14. The award was created to honor the late Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian and recognizes outstanding individuals who have donated time and resources to enhance the quality of parks and recreation programs within the Malibu community. Richard Lawson has been a teacher at Malibu High School since 1996 and continues to focus on positive outcomes of mental and physical health. Judy Villablanca served on the Malibu Parks and Recreation Commission for over five years. She was instrumental in developing several recreation programs and projects, including the Temporary and Permanent Skate Parks. The award recipients will be recognized at the Nov. 28 City Council meeting. Visit the City’s website to learn about the award and see past recipients.  

Previous article
Security increased at Pepperdine after a weekend threat
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×