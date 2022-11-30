Christmas tree sell benefiting MHS athletics

Members of the Malibu High Sharks water polo teams will be out of the water a few days this month.

Instead, the players are helping sell Christmas trees at Malibu High’s Athletic Booster Club Christmas Tree Lot until Dec. 11.

Hayden Goldberg, the Sharks boys and girls water polo teams’ head coach, said the squads’ members volunteering at the lot is a yearly occurrence started by Mike Mulligan, who led the water polo program when Goldberg was a player.

“He was very involved when I was in high school and we used it as team building,” Goldberg said. “Unloading what seemed like endless trees but having your teammates right there with you. We make sure to continue that tradition and help out every year.”

The players are among the volunteers helping the booster club sell 150 Christmas trees that are from 5 feet to 10 feet tall. They are also selling personalized ornaments, handmade wreaths, and Malibu High Sharks athletic wear. All the proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic teams such as basketball, baseball, soccer, football, golf, track & field, and more.

The Christmas Tree Lot is located at 23575 Civic Center Way. The booster club began selling trees on Dec. 1. The lot is open 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursdays and open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sunday, the lot’s community day, there will be crafts for children and singing. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be available. The Malibu High choir will perform during the Dec. 9 community night. Members of the school’s band or orchestra will perform. Additionally, there will be a food truck.

Melissa Shanahan of the booster club said the lot is extremely important to Sharks sports.

“We hope to raise as much as possible to supplement the expenses the school district doesn’t pay to support the 18 sports teams at Malibu High,” she said.

Christmas Tree Lot volunteers load a tree in 2021. The Malibu High Athletic Booster Club will start selling trees on Dec. 1, along with ornaments, wreaths, and MHS athletic apparel to raise money for the school’s sports programs. Courtesy Photo

