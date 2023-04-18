Sea View Hotel Project in City Council, April 24

On April 24, staff will provide an update to the City Council on Sea View Hotel Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) and will seek the Council’s direction on how to proceed. The staff report will be available on the website in advance. On February 8, 2023, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) held a public hearing on the Sea View Hotel LCPA and approved it with suggested modifications. The CCC staff report is available online(see February 8, 2023 Item 11a) and the meeting video is available to watch online. For more information visit the project webpage.

