The Malibu Search and Rescue responded to a female adult with a leg injury at Escondido Falls on Sunday. Rescuers hiked to the falls, packaged the patient and carried her to an open location so that the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Copter 15, could hoist and transport her to a local emergency room.

