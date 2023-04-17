HomeNews
Homeless Encampment Cleared from Tuna Canyon

Several homes on Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway were vandalized last week. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

On April 6, City staff and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) coordinated an encampment clean-up on the vacant private property in Tuna Canyon, an area where multiple fires attributed to homeless encampments have previously occurred. On January 21, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a cooking fire within a homeless encampment on private property. The encampment fire on January 21 remains the only fire attributed to a homeless encampment in 2023 so far. At the time of the April 6 clean-up, encampments in the area had been left vacant. City staff have been working on arranging the cleanup for two months, however, the effort was delayed by the legal process involved, and the series of rainstorms. The Homeless Outreach Team through the People Concern and LASD, in partnership with City staff, will continue to proactively engage with people experiencing homelessness in an effort to prevent fires related to encampments. For more information, contact Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at 310-456-2489, ext. 236 or lflores@malibucity.org.

