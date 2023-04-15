Santa Monica College to celebrate new Malibu campus with Open House April 22

Santa Monica College (SMC) will celebrate the opening of its first-ever Malibu Campus — which began serving students on Feb. 13, the first day of SMC’s spring 2023 semester — with an open house to be held on Saturday, April 22, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at SMC Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, located next to the Malibu Library. Ample parking is available on site, and along Civic Center Way.

The open house will include live class demonstrations, campus tours, with Malibu High School and Malibu Community Library (part of the Los Angeles Public Library system) participating to provide information tables for attendees and activities for children, and more.

