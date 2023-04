The Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on April 17 on the Malibu Inn Motel project environmental document and project entitlements. The staff report, viewing and commenting instructions are available online. The hearing was previously postponed to allow the applicant more time to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding between the City and Regional Water Quality Control Board. Previous meeting materials and more information about the project are available on the webpage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...