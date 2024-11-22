Santa Monica College Malibu Campus Launches First-Ever Toy Drive 

Santa Monica College’s Malibu Campus has initiated its inaugural Toy Drive to benefit the Malibu Community Labor Exchange (MCLE). A donation box has been set up in the campus lobby since Tuesday, Nov. 12, and contributions can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The campus is closed on weekends.

The MCLE, a nonprofit organization that has been part of the Malibu community for over 30 years, advocates for day laborers, housekeepers, and other temporary workers. The children of these workers, integral members of the community, often face limited resources. Each year, with support from Pepperdine University and Our Lady of Malibu, the MCLE hosts a holiday luncheon to bring joy to these families, particularly the children. A highlight of this celebration is the distribution of gifts, eagerly anticipated by the young attendees.

As a nonprofit, the MCLE relies on community donations to fulfill its mission, including contributions of toys and school supplies. This year, Santa Monica College is lending its support and encourages the community to participate. Donations of unwrapped toys or essential school supplies can be made until Dec. 12.

Requested school supplies include backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, pencil boxes or pouches, pencils, crayons, binders, and folders. Toys are welcomed for children aged 5–12.

For more information, contact the Malibu Campus at Malibu@smc.edu or (310) 434-8600. Donation boxes are available at the following locations:

Malibu Campus: 23555 Civic Center Way, next to the Malibu Library (first-floor breezeway).

23555 Civic Center Way, next to the Malibu Library (first-floor breezeway). Emeritus Campus: 1227 2nd St., Downtown Santa Monica, between Wilshire and Arizona (fourth floor).

1227 2nd St., Downtown Santa Monica, between Wilshire and Arizona (fourth floor). Bundy Campus: 3171 S. Bundy Drive, next to the Santa Monica Airport (first floor, outside the Noncredit Office).

3171 S. Bundy Drive, next to the Santa Monica Airport (first floor, outside the Noncredit Office). Santa Monica College invites the community to join in bringing holiday cheer to hardworking families and their children this season.

