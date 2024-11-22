TONIGHT: Malibu High School play ‘John Lennon and Me’ to show Nov. 22-24

Hollywood-wannabe Star, the ultimate Beatles fan, has her path stymied by cystic fibrosis, an inherited disease that assures a young death. She spends most of her time in the hospital, where she confronts fate with imagination by surrounding herself with MTV-inspired bodyguard Flunkies and “morphing” her therapy nurse into a pro wrestler. Then, Star gets a new roommate, Courtney, who is Star’s opposite — a pretty cheerleader who apparently is not very sick. Neither girl knows much about the other’s world, but eventually come to understand each other, and ultimately, themselves. Tickets: malibuhs.booktix.com.

