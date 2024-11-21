Calendar for Nov. 21

THURS, NOV. 21

OUR LADY OF MALIBU BINGO NIGHT

Join Our Lady of Malibu’s Bingo Night on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. $10 per person, additional cards $1 each. Food, drinks, and sweet treats available for purchase at OLM Sheridan Hall. Event open to the community. For more info, call Lisa Hall at (310) 456-0071, or email Gina Longo at glongo@olmalibuschool.org.

SENIOR LUNCHEON

Autumn breeze and falling leaves! Join the City of Malibu for a Fall Fest at the Malibu Senior Center. Lunch will be a Thanksgiving-inspired meal and entertainment will be provided by Elvis impersonator King Kruk. Pre-registration is required. A waitlist will be created after 70 RSVPs. $5 per person.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING: ‘THE ORDER’

“The Order” stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, and Tye Sheridan in this gritty tale based on the series of bank robberies and car heists that plagued communities in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s — and the lone FBI agent who believed that the crimes were not the work of financially motivated criminals, but rather a group of dangerous domestic terrorists. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available for all guests, as well as a free pre-show wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A: ‘LOST LADIES’

“Lost Ladies” is India’s official submission for Best International Film, following the misadventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-loud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available for all guests, as well as a freepre-show wine reception when doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; director Kiran Rao is confirmed to appear after the show. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SELF DEFENSE WORKSHOP

Learn essential techniques and strategies to boost confidence, raise self-awareness, and gain practical skills to be safe in everyday situations. Instructed by The Pit Malibu on Nov. 22, for seniors, ages 55-plus, at the Malibu Senior Center.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENING: ‘12.12: THE DAY’

“12.12: The Day” is South Korea’s official entry in this year’s race for Best International Film — the riveting story of the day which changed everything: Dec. 12, 1979, when the assassination of President Park Chung Hee left various military factions wrestling for control during a violent coup. There will be a free wine reception when doors open at 3:30 for the 4 p.m. matinee at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THE RIPPLE EFFECT POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. Poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read,and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL PLAY “JOHN LENNON AND ME”

Join the Malibu High School this weekend for their upcoming play “John Lennon and Me.” Hollywood-wannabe Star, the ultimate Beatles fan, has her path stymied by cystic fibrosis, an inherited disease that assures a young death. She spends most of her time in the hospital, where she confronts fate with imagination by surrounding herself with MTV-inspired bodyguard Flunkies and “morphing” her therapy nurse into a pro wrestler. Then, Star gets a new roommate, Courtney, who is Star’s opposite — a pretty cheerleader who apparently is not very sick. Neither girl knows much about the other’sworld, but eventually come to understand each other, and ultimately, themselves. The play runs from Nov. 22-24. For more information, visit malibuhs.booktix.com

‘HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS’ FRIENDS OF MALIBU BOOK SALE

The longest-running nonprofit in Malibu, The Friends of the Malibu Library, is having its yearly book sale on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. One hundred percent of the profits go towards supporting the Malibu Library. “Home For the Holidays” Book Sale will offer gently used books from all genres, mostlyfor $1; rare and first editions will also be available, and priced accordingly. Gift Baskets with books and more will also be available for sale. The Malibu Public Library is located at 23519 Civic Center Way in Malibu.

POINT DUME CLUB HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Point Dume Club will be holding it’s Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Residence Association. If you would like to participate, contact Candance Ferguson (310)457-8664.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A FILM SCREENING: ‘THE GOAT LIFE’

“The Goat Life” is an epic film shot over an incredible 16-year period. Featuring a mesmerizing soundtrack by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, the movie is based on the real-life story of a man who leaves India to seek work in the Middle East, only to find himself forced into slave labor as a goat herder in the remote Saudi Arabian desert. Free pre-show reception when doors open at 3:30 for the 4 p.m. matinee at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; director/screenwriter Blessy is confirmed to appear after the show. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A FILM SCREENING: ‘SING SING’

Widely expected to be among this year’s top contenders in several categories, “Sing Sing” stars last year’s Oscar nominee for Best Actor, Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), as a man unjustly imprisoned at the notorious prison, where he finds purpose by acting in a theater group alongside other incarcerated men in this story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art. Free pre-show wine reception when doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, with confirmed Q&A with guest Colman Domingo! Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

AWARDS SEASON FILM SCREENING: ‘CONCLAVE’

Another top contender in several key races, “Conclave” stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and IsabelliRosellini in director Edward Berger’s story of a Cardinal tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events (selecting a new Pope), only to find himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Free wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

AWARDS SEASON FILM SCREENING: ‘WICKED’

After two long decades, the Tony Award-winning “Wicked” finally makes its long-awaited journey from stage to screen as a spectacular, generation-defining two-part cinematic event by director Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”), starring Grammy-winner Ariana Grande as Glinda (the Good Witch) and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as her counterpart, Elphaba. Free pre-show reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

HOLIDAY SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Holiday Shop “With a Purpose” events are happening at Third Space. Come enjoy hot cider and shop local, handmade, sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and supporting youth entrepreneurship. Curated holiday gifts and wrap, men’s key chains, charcuterie boards, sweatshirts, home gifts, winter apparel, and jewelry. Sip & Shop will be Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Sun & Shop will be Nov. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Third Space, 233357 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

