Santa Monica College Employee Has Died After Being Shot on Campus

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has confirmed that Santa Monica College (SMC) Custodial Operations Manager Felicia Hudson (age 54) of Newman, Georgia was fatally injured following a shooting that occurred at the SMC Center for Media & Design (CMD) on Monday, October 14. Hudson was transported by first responders to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Yesterday, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) released information confirming that the suspect behind this incident was apprehended by law enforcement near El Segundo Blvd. and Aviation Blvd. in the City of Hawthorne. He was found deceased inside his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. SMPD detectives identified Davon Durell Dean, a custodian at the college, as the suspected shooter.

The Santa Monica Police Department is leading this ongoing investigation, and additional updates will be coming from SMPD. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact SMPD at 310-458-8491. No additional suspects are involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of our colleague Felicia Hudson, who served the college for nearly three decades with dedication and heart. She took great pride in being a steadfast coworker and leader,” said SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery. “To Felicia’s family, loved ones and friends, SMC extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers. The college will be conducting a thorough review of this incident. SMC is providing crisis counseling services to employees and students as we grieve our irreplaceable colleague.”

In an email to the college community, Dr. Jeffery also shared that the Santa Monica College Foundation has established a legacy fund in collaboration with Hudson’s family:foundation.smc.edu/felicia-hudson.

All media inquiries related to the investigation should be directed to Lieutenant Aklufi atErika.Aklufi@santamonica.gov. All inquiries related to Santa Monica College should be sent to Grace Smith, Director of Public Information at Smith_Grace@smc.edu.

Updates will be provided as they are made available through the college’s official X account:@SMC_edu and on the online newsroom atsmc.edu/announcements.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...