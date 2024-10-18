Creatures great and small are blessed at Our Lady of Malibu

Feast day of St. Francis of Assisi is celebrated in Malibu with church’s new pastor

Tubby, Boots, Sophie, Taco, Bear, and nearly 20 other dogs were driven by their adult companions to Our Lady of Malibu on Friday, Oct. 4, for a joyous blessing of the animals, a centuries-old Catholic tradition now embraced by many faiths and cultures. The Malibu Pet Taxi was even observed as a transportation mode for at least one furry creature companion to be blessed by the church’s new pastor, Monsignor Charles Chaffman.

“We honor God who made all things,” the monsignor said in a prayer. “We pray for the respect of animals that they will be treated with dignity and that there will be good organizations that protect animals especially from violence or abuse.We pray for anyone who’s lost an animal. We pray in thanksgiving for those in the medical field who take care of animals for us. We pray these animals be a source of joy for your families and for animals who give comfort professionally in some way, those that visit hospitals, those that are emotional support or animals of care.”

Over 20 dogs and their owners went to Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church for the annual blessing of the animals on Friday, Oct. 4. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Christine Conway, a Malibu resident and parishioner of more than 30 years, has been attending the blessing of the animals at OLM for many years. “It’s always so wonderful. This year we have little St. Christopher’s medals for their collars,” she said. “This is new for Monsignor Charles. He did a great job.” Conway and her children brought dogs Jackand Rose, rescue “Maltesezoos.” The small, sibling four-year-old dogs, are a mix of Maltese and Shih Tzu. “We look forward to this every year because we see so many people we know. It’s another way to see our community,” Conway added.

While this reporter did not see any cats at the event, Richard Alvarado from Thousand Oaks drove in his 17-year-old dog and 20-year-old Meyer’s parrot. Holding both pets close in his arms, Alvarado explained he inherited the animals after his mother passed away. Still a caretaker for his elderly father, he wanted to have his family’s pets blessed in Malibu’s cooler temperatures for their comfort rather than at St. Mel’s in Woodland Hills, where the thermometer was reaching triple digits Friday.

Richard Alvarado from Thousand Oaks drove in his 17-year-old dog and 20-year-old Meyer’s parrot to the Blessings of the Animals at Our Lady of Malibu. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Lorie Baker, an OLM volunteer, helped put the event together. “It means everything,” she said. “My daughter and son and their dog Benji wanted to have a blessing. Monsignor had brought it up at one of our meetings and we all love animals. We haven’t done this in a long time.” Their mini Goldendoodle, almost 2, was happy to be blessed according to his family.

“All of us are mammals. What do your mammals like to do? They like to eat, sleep, cuddle, be close to you,” said Chaffman to the audience of pets and people. “They don’t want to be left alone. Animals tell us a lot about who we are. We’re mammals that want to be part of the wolf pack. On behalf of the wolf pack of Our Lady of Malibu we thank you for being with us today, fellow mammals.

Monsignor Charles Chaffman, Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church’s new pastor, leads the annual blessing of the animals on Friday, Oct. 4. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“The animals of God’s creation inhabit the skies, the earth, the sea. They share in the ways of human beings. They have a part in our lives. St. Francis recognized this when he called the animals wild and tame his brothers and sisters.”

The monsignor then blessed each animal individually, asking owners their pets’ names.

Parishioner Annie Brostowicz brought her dog Wilma. “I want her to be blessed by St. Francis of Assisi who was the patron saint of animals,” she said.

The Monsignor explained more, saying, “God has his fingerprints all over creation … We’ve always had this tradition of honoring creation. So many saints have praised creation. Saint Francis lived in a beautiful area in Italy. Assisi is a gorgeous part of Italy … It became tradition over the years in honor of St. Francis to bring the animals to bless them as a sign that we’re amazed by the God who created such wonderful beings. So, when you see a cute little dog or cat, God created those wonderful animals. It says a lot about the God who created them.

“We’re so grateful today. There’s a real sense of community with our animals. Welcome, welcome. If you’re looking for a wolf pack, come and visit us on Sundays.”

Tubby, Boots, Sophie, Taco, Bear, and nearly 20 other dogs were driven by their adult companions to Our Lady of Malibu on Friday, Oct. 4, for a joyous blessing of the animals, a centuries-old Catholic tradition now embraced by many faiths and cultures. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...