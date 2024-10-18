DRIVING CHANGE: You live as long as the last person remembers you 

By Michel Shane

I wrote this on Saturday, already reeling from the memory of Niam, Peyton, Alsha, and Deslyn. But by Sunday, even more innocent lives were shattered. A pedestrian fell to a reckless motorcyclist, and a volunteer sheriff’s deputy narrowly escaped a road rage incident, a Range Rover driven by four intent on harming him. The Lost Hills/Malibu Sheriff’s Station’s swift action took those four into custody, but the audacity of the attack is stunning. What is wrong with people?

My heart aches for the devastated family, mourning their sudden loss. But grief fuels my outrage and determination. How have we failed so utterly to protect our most vulnerable? The answer isn’t more police but embracing the solutions technology offers. It’s time to question our commitment to change and how long it takes to enact anything. The status quo only brings pain. We owe those lost and those still at risk far better.

This week, memories flood back as our community marks the first anniversary of a tragedy that shook us to our very core. On Oct. 17, 2023, four innocent young women — Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams — were brutally taken from us. A car speeding at 104 miles per hour through a residential area of Malibu lost control and slammed into parked vehicles, killing these four friends who were simply standing there. The pain of that day still feels like an open wound.

The impact was immediate and profound. Our community was horrified, and our sense of safety was shattered. For me, the pain was all too familiar. Fourteen years ago, our daughter Emily was also killed in a senseless tragedy on PCH. Her death spurred my wife Ellen and me to action, and we founded the Emily Shane Foundation to give middle school children who were falling through the cracks the opportunity to succeed.

We also concluded that we should incorporate our desire for a safer PCH into the foundation, and we started a new division to use our education mandate to work towards safer roadways and explain to our children they have choices. But the loss of Niam, Asha, Peyton, and Deslyn brought a new wave of grief and resolve that changed us forever.

These four women did not die in vain. Their loss became a rallying cry for change. The outrage and heartbreak mobilized our community like never before. The status quo was no longer acceptable. We could no longer tolerate a road that was a death trap. Their memory fueled the fight for a safer PCH, a fight that is finally yielding results. Their names are etched in our hearts, and their legacy drives us forward.

At the heart of the Emily Shane Foundation’s mission is education. We believe teaching our community — mainly young people — about road safety can prevent future tragedies. We’ve launched a new division focused on education and understanding speeding and roadway dangers. We’re developing programs for schools, partnering with local organizations, and creating resources to empower individuals to make safe choices on our roads. We’re determined to teach a new generation the value of life and the importance of safety.

This coming Sunday, Oct. 20, the Emily Shane Foundation is hosting a crucial event in association with Pepperdine University. We’ll gather at Pepperdine’s Alumni Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a community awareness and action day. There will be children’s activities, art, food trucks, and vital information on PCH safety from critical organizations like Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Office, and OTS. Senator Ben Allen, Assemblyperson Jacqui Irwin, and Mayor Doug Stewart will join us. The best part? It’s free. But we need your support. Please participate in our 100 for 100 campaign to help make this event a success. The SEA (Successful Educational Achievements) program is the core of the foundation. Helping middle school children who fall through the cracks succeed with the help of a mentor/tutor. (www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/d12ea4dd-acad-40ea-802e-ad1b287208bf) See the ad in this week’s paper or visit emilyshane.org for more details. Enjoy a special day of fun, food, education, and beauty.

The past year has brought progress, but our work is still ongoing. My documentary “21 Miles in Malibu” highlighted PCH’s longstanding issues. Installing speed cameras is a step forward, but we must continue pushing for comprehensive solutions. Next week, we’ll review Caltrans’ draft plan, and by year’s end, we expect a complete roadmap for a safer PCH. But we’ve been here before — now, we must ensure action follows words. We owe it to Niam, Asha, Peyton, Deslyn, and Emily to see this through.

As we remember Niam, Asha, Peyton, and Deslyn, we honor their memory by continuing the fight they ignited. We envision a PCH where ghost bikes are relics of the past, not a constant reminder of tragedy. Today, the ghost tires on our highway serve as a poignant symbol of the lives lost and the work still to be done. A road where fear gives way to freedom, where safety is the norm. It’s an ambitious goal, but it’s within our reach if we stand together. Let’s make their memory a blessing, not a curse.

The pain of loss never truly fades, but it can fuel change. As we face another parole hearing for Emily’s killer next week, I’m reminded that the impact of these tragedies endures. But so does our resolve. We will not rest until PCH is the safe, thriving artery our community deserves. We will not rest until the sound of sirens and the sight of ghost tires are a distant memory. We will not rest until every life is valued, every driver is accountable, and every road is a sanctuary, not a death trap.

Niam, Asha, Peyton, and Deslyn, your lives mattered. Your loss changed us, and your memory will continue to inspire action until we have the safe community you deserve. Emily, your spirit fuels our fight. We will not forget, and we will not falter. We will build a legacy of life and safety in your honor.

“You live as long as the last person who remembers you.” — John Paul Satre.

To reach me: 21milesinmalibu@gmail.com

All the best,

Michel

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...