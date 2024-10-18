Few spots left in debut Malibu Moves half marathon, 5K, and Kids run

Malibu’s sole running event of the year celebrates inclusivity while raising funds for the Malibu Education Foundation at fun-filled Zuma Beach party

What promises to be Malibu’s premier running event is about to take place Oct. 26-27. The courses for the first-ever IPS (International Protective Service)/Malibu Moves Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Run presented by UCLA Health are out-and-back runs at Zuma Beach with ocean views from nearly every step on Pacific Coast Highway. It’s also gearing up to be one of the biggest beach parties ever, filled with music, food, and medals for all finishers in an inclusive event for participants of all abilities.

Malibu Moves Founder and Race Director Erica Segel is familiar to the running community in Malibu. For eight years, she supervised previous half-marathons on the classic Malibu PCH course that runners have loved for years, but in her debut of this new running event, Segel is “reverse engineering” what a half-marathon looks like.

Malibu Half Marathon Race Director Erica Segel focuses on creating a high-quality and inclusive event. “This race is for everyone, from elite runners to those who are simply looking to challenge themselves,” she said. Contributed Photo

“Most times when people hear about a race they think it’s only for the fit and fast runners,” she said. “Malibu Moves is for everybody. It’s really about a community coming together. It’s a beginner friendly event. You can walk, jog, run/walk or run.”

That, Segel said, is her number one point.

“This event brings locals together, then invites out-of-towners to enjoy the beauty of Malibu with not so much a competitive aspect, but a celebration of movement while supporting the Malibu Education Foundation (MEF), which is behind academics, athletics, and arts in all four Malibu public schools. It’s an entity that’s unifying fundraising for local schools, potentially impacting over 1,000 students in our community,” Segel proudly commented. “It’s a great way to be active. It’s a beach party with a healthy spin.”

Inclusivity is a priority for Malibu Moves. Races will include awards for the top three male, female and non-binary finishers. And unique to other events “because Malibu Moves believes in progress over pace” there’s a Resilient Hero Award for the last participant to cross the 13.1-mile course, “the person who probably had to overcome the most challenges,” and recognition for the top three fundraisers. “We want to make space for people to feel safe and validated, not necessarily performance driven,” Segel said.

Events begin Saturday, Oct. 26, with a race expo at Zuma Beach from 1 to 5 p.m.

Participants in the 5K and half-marathon will pick up packets that include their bib, T-shirt, and custom tote bag, all in a festive atmosphere with vendors, including a surprise from title sponsor IPS. Pepperdine’s Graziadio Business School, in partnership with Santa Monica College, will host a lounge with complimentary coffee. Rusnak BMW will offer a hydration lounge.

Segel promises it will be a lot of fun at Saturday’s expo, especially at the 3:30 p.m. Kids Run.

“That is my personal favorite because the kids make it magical,” Segel said. “The race, entirely inside Zuma Beachstarts and ends under the same start and finish line the grownups end under. It’s a really beautiful experience.”

Kids can feel empowered, get their face painted, and get covered in bubbles with a visit from Bubble Fairy. “It can be an afternoon at the beach for families,” Segel said.

Sunday, Oct. 27, is “showtime” with the half-marathon starting at 7 a.m. and 5K at 7:45. Dr. Nelson Boland of UCLA Health will lead a warm-up for participants Sunday morning.

“It’s walker and runner friendly starting and ending at Zuma,” Segel said. It’s very easy to get to but we remind everyone to arrive early for a great experience.”

One of the highlights on Sunday is sure to be the charity/VIP lounge. Anyone who commits to raising $500 for MEF not only gets access to the amenity-filled, shaded lounge, but also has race fees waived for their efforts. Inside the exclusive lounge will be food catered by newly opened eatery Scott’s Malibu Market, drip IVs, B-12 shots by Hydration Room, pre and post-race treatments courtesy Heroic Performance, and Normatec compression boot treatments from Hyperice, all complimentary, sponsored by Ventura Party Rentals. Lounge tickets are also for sale, but Segel encourages becoming a charity runner “to make an impact on local schools while having a VIP experience.”

Another Sunday highlight is a charity beer garden. Sponsored by Malibu Brewing Company, 100 percent of proceeds go to MEF. Just $10 buys unlimited servings.

“The magic of running is that it goes beyond running,” Segel said. “It’s a personal journey that builds resilience and strength. You then apply that to various areas of your life. We witness these incredible stories of transformation that use walking and running to get out of tough situations.

“This is about community coming together, showcasing the best of Malibu, not just the beaches and Santa Monica Mountains, but a community that cares.”

Tickets are still available at malibumoves.com. Use locals discount code “Malibu20” for 20 percent off. Volunteers also get a custom T-shirt, snacks and refreshments. “It’s a fun way to feel some of the magic.”

