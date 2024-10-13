Introducing Our Lady of Malibu’s new pastor

Monsignor Charles Chaffman is welcomed into the Malibu community

A new pastor is being warmly welcomed by parishioners of Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church and the Malibu community.

Monsignor Charles Chaffman just arrived at the parish in July, but has already made an amiable impression with his cheerful, personable nature. Chaffman, or Father Charles, as he is called by parishioners, was born in East L.A. and raised in Temple City. He was ordained in 1984.

Taking leadership at OLM came after meeting Father Matt Murphy, who was transferred to a South Bay parish in need.

“I left it up to God and the archdiocese,” Chaffman said. “It’s a wonderful parish. Like every experience in life, it’s unique and it has so many blessings, a lot of great people, a lot of great history, and a great future.”

Growth to fit the needs of the community is a future Chaffman envisions. So, he is bringing an ecumenical, interfaith, all-saints carnival to OLM on Oct. 31. The whole community is invited for “treating without tricks in a safe environment,” according to parishioner Sandra Hollins. The church is encouraging wearing costumes “with values, but we’re not uptight about what people wear.”

“We want this to be our neighborhood,” said the monsignor, who also envisions OLM’s courtyard be used as a gathering place for the entire Malibu community. He would call it “Plaza del Soul” where there might be entertainment, market nights, “vendors with values,” and food trucks for a family experience. “I think we need more neighborhood,” Chaffman said. “We have wonderful places already, I’m not denying that. But we would like to be another.”

Another project envisioned by the church’s leader, identified as an important need for parishioners, is a columbarium, a room or building with niches for funeral urns to be stored. The church is in initial dialogue with the city.

Chaffman is a people person who values diversity and unity. “I like to celebrate the fact we are a non-tribal Catholic church,” he said. “We believe that God is working in the life of every person. We are enriched by other people.”

He has a deep appreciation for the talents and contributions of his parishioners. “There’s great faith and great expertise here,” Chaffman commented. “There are a lot of people who are well-educated and have proven themselves in business. To rejoice in their faith and allow their talents to be used for the parish is a great gift. I need to be a person who empowers other people … The biggest goal of a pastor is not to get in the way of the talent of his parishioners.”

Roughly 200 families make up the Malibu parish, but Chaffman considers Pepperdine students who attend mass a very important part of the flock.

“The Pepperdine community is a huge part of our community,” he said. “They’re an integral part of our worship life.” As their chaplain, once a month the monsignor hears confessions in the chapel and celebrates Mass. He also socializes and has a meal on campus twice a week “in my clerics to meet people and be a presence.”

Hollins reminded that “These students come from all over the United States or foreign countries. The one thing that unites them is that they are Catholics. They have a sense of community.”

“It’s quite inspiring to see these young people who’ve made a decision to take their faith very seriously. Pepperdine is not a minor part of our lives,” Chaffman commented. “I’m amazed by these young people. They’re a joy. When they’re temporarily in Malibu, they are our parishioners. My first impression is of awe. In gratitude we’re trying to give partial scholarships or financial aid to the university’s faculty and staff children who attend OLM elementary school.”

Chaffman promotes the concept of choosing a school for your child based on where you work rather than where you live. “If you’re driving to work at Pepperdine or other area businesses, we would love for you to consider our Catholic school,” he said. OLM School runs PreK3 through eighth grade and is open to non-Catholics. “We feel privileged people feel comfortable bringing their children to our school,” Chaffman said.

Chaffman is quickly becoming a beloved figure known for his exceptional ability to connect with people.

“What I think is so special about Father Charles is that he has such highly developed people skills,” said Birute Vileisis of Malibu. “He has an extraordinary ability to reach out and connect with parishioners and visitors alike. He is energetic and overflowing with lots of creative ideas.

“In the short time he has been at OLM, he has made it his mission to discover each person’s talents and how each individual can contribute to our parish life. For the first time in a long time, I feel included and that feeling inspires me to offer whatever gifts I have.”

