Ryokan Motel and Malibu Tidepool Health Club Public Hearing, Nov. 9

On November 6, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting to consider entitlements and a zoning change for the existing Nobu Ryokan Motel and Malibu Tidepool Health Club lots and conversion of the existing non-conforming use motel and adjacent private gym and pool to a bed and breakfast inn. The agenda, staff report, viewing and commenting instructions will be posted in advance on the Agenda Center webpage. For more information, visit the project webpage at malibucity.org/1142/Nobu-Ryokan-Motel-Malibu-Tidepool-Health.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...