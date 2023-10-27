Parole for Emily Shane killer denied

Governor Gavin Newsom intervenes parole approval

California Governor Gavin Newsom has intervened to stop the parole of the man who deliberately crashed his car into Emily Shane 13 years ago causing her death. The state Parole Board earlier this year recommended early release for 39-year-old Sina Khankhanian who was convicted in Shane’s 2010 death on Pacific Coast Highway. The 13-year-old was run down while walking to her Malibu home and was just blocks away. Khankhanian was sentenced to 15 years to life. A year-and-a-half ago he was denied parole, but during an unexpected hearing this year the board heard defense attorneys claim Khankhanian was on a rehabilitative track to the dismay of parents Michel and Ellen Shane who have called the convicted man “remorseless.” Now that Newsom stepped in to keep Khankhanian behind bars he won’t be eligible for parole again until December 2024.

