Fraser Michael Bohm’s bail reduction hearing postponed

Defense attorney is asking for $400,000 bail

A bail reduction hearing for Fraser Michael Bohm has been postponed until Monday morning. The 22-year-old Malibu man accused in the crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors is being held on $4 million bail that had already been reduced from $8 million. On Thursday Bohm’s lawyer, Michael Kraut, was to argue for a lower bail reduced to $400,000 saying Bohm was forced off the road by another driver in an incident of road rage. Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart, all sorority sisters at Pepperdine, died at the scene on Pacific Coast Highway October 17 when Bohm lost control of his car and crashed. Bohm pled not guilty to murder and gross vehicular manslaughter charges at his arraignment Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...