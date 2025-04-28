Russell E. Nordstrom 1946-2025

Russell Elliott Nordstrom, beloved father, legendary trial attorney, and devoted surfer, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on March 26, 2025, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Russell’s life was defined by resilience, compassion, and integrity. A self-made man, he began working at age 13, pumping gas before school and never stopped striving. He earned his English degree from USC and later received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Marymount — while working full-time.

In the early 1970s, Russell moved to Malibu and built a home in Point Dume to gain coveted access to Little Dume Beach — so he could surf the break just steps from his door. Surfing wasn’t just a passion — it was a sanctuary, and Malibu became the heart of his home and lifestyle for decades.

He built a renowned legal career, co-founding Nordstrom, Steele & Jefferson (later Nordstrom, Steele, Nicolette & Blythe) and trying complex cases across the U.S. He was named Trial Lawyer of the Year in 1997 and served as President of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) in 1999. He was also a proud member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). Russell was a mentor to many and championed inclusivity and diversity throughout his career. His impact stretched far beyond the courtroom.

He is survived by his four children, Natalie, Matthew, Erica, and Andrea; three granddaughters, Lexie, Emily, and Chelsea; and sister, Robin. His love for his family was as deep as the ocean he loved.

Russell leaves behind a legacy of strength, love, and unwavering conviction. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Paddle out, Russ — the waves are waiting.

