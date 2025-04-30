Malibu’s new mayor, Marianne Riggins

Amid a leadership void at City Hall, it was announced less than 24 hours after the meeting acting City Manager Joe Toney resigned

A sense of transition and urgency defined Monday night’s Malibu City Council meeting, which stretched into the early hours of Tuesday as the city ushered in new leadership, honored outgoing Mayor Doug Stewart and tackled critical issues ranging from fire recovery and public safety to staffing shortages and community redevelopment.

The evening began with a closed session regarding anticipated litigation under Government Code Section 54956.9. Following the session, Interim City Attorney Trevor Rusin reported no action to disclose. Shortly after, the council commenced its ceremonial reorganization. Mayor Doug Stewart passed the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins, who acknowledged his steady leadership during what many have described as one of the most turbulent times in the city’s history.

Mayor Stewart was honored for his nine-month term, during which Malibu faced three major wildfires, including the devastating Palisades Fire. In a heartfelt tribute, Mayor Pro Tem Riggins presented him with a city plaque and expressed deep gratitude, “You have worked so well with our partners to ensure Malibu remained protected and at the forefront of recovery efforts. The community doesn’t know how great it’s been to have your leadership during this time.”

In addition, Daniel Vicente, representing L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, delivered a commendation from the Board of Supervisors, stating, “Your legacy will be one of tenacity, fierce determination, and partnership.”

Stewart reflected on his tenure with humility, sharing credit with his fellow councilmembers and highlighting progress on several initiatives, including the Malibu skate park, Malibu High School construction, speed camera safety legislation, and the formation of a Community Fire Brigade. “Our city staff has been incredible,” he said, particularly noting their swift transition from emergency operations to supporting rebuild efforts.

He closed with a call to continue work on disaster preparedness, Pacific Coast Highway safety, school district separation, and expanding public park spaces. “The time for community parks is now,” he urged.

The council then unanimously voted Marianne Riggins as Mayor and Bruce Silverstein as Mayor Pro Tem. City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn administered the oath of office, and Riggins delivered brief remarks reaffirming her commitment to the city and pledging continued transparency, safety improvements, and community engagement.

The council then unanimously voted Marianne Riggins as Mayor. Bruce Silverstein as Mayor Pro Tem.

Public comment was dominated by members of the Point Dume Club, many of whom voiced criticism of Acting City Manager Joe Toney. Less than 24 hours later, it was announced that Toney had resigned. The city did not issue an official statement before press time.

Toney’s departure, coupled with the recent resignation of Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown, leaves Malibu without a city manager or either of its top two deputy managers — an alarming vacancy amid ongoing recovery efforts and critical planning needs.

The business community also returned to chambers to seek renewed city support as economic uncertainty continues to strain local merchants.

Councilmember Haylynn Conrad raised concerns about mobile home park protections, reiterating her commitment to safeguarding residents. “You’re all my friends,” she said, “and I’ll go to the hearing myself in Sacramento if needed.” She advocated for reinstating the Mobile Home Park Commission, which city staff confirmed is in the works.

Conrad also introduced new initiatives, including a city proclamation to honor a local surfer—a request made by resident Chris Wizner during public comment. Wizner delivered a heartfelt speech about his friend Randy Moid, who tragically died in the Palisades Fire while trying to save his cat. Conrad further advocated for recording public meetings to improve accessibility and for requiring developers undertaking major remodels to meet with neighbors before public hearings. Councilmember Silverstein supported bringing each of the proposals to future agendas, stating, “Every idea deserves a discussion.” Mayor Riggins and Councilmember Stewart recommended that the surfer recognition proposal be first reviewed by the Parks and Recreation Commission later in the meeting.

The council also touched on the complexities of adopting digital permitting tools like EpicLA and Accela. While Conrad expressed interest in modernizing systems, city staff cautioned that the timeline for implementation would be long due to staffing limitations and ongoing fire recovery demands.

Additionally, questions were raised about city correspondence discouraging local businesses from using the term “event.” Staff speculated that this stemmed from overly cautious interpretations of Malibu’s municipal code, which requires permits for anything classified as an “event.”

A topic of growing interest involved whether the city should fund a sheriff’s deputy to serve as a school resource officer (SRO). A recent security review conducted by a consultant stopped short of recommending such a role but encouraged discussion. However, Sheriff’s Department staffing shortages present a significant hurdle.

Despite the city’s willingness, the Sheriff’s Department lacks the personnel to assign a full-time deputy. Malibu does have several Special Assignment Deputies under its current contract, and one could potentially be reassigned to schools. These deputies currently support initiatives such as retail theft prevention, homelessness outreach, RV enforcement, and detective follow-ups.

After public comment and City Council discussion regarding financial responsibility, Riggins made a motion proposing action. Following a lengthy conversation with city staff — who expressed they did not have capacity to further research the issue — the Sheriff’s Department confirmed they could reassign an officer immediately if directed, demonstrating flexibility and readiness.

A proposal was then introduced to begin funding and planning immediately, with the goal of placing a School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus by fall 2025, if not sooner, while continuing to negotiate shared funding or formal approval with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD). The final motion directed the city to allocate $250,000 and reach out to SMMUSD to coordinate the placement of two deputies on campus. The motion passed unanimously.

Moving on, the council unanimously supported creating a volunteer “Fire Rebuild Ambassador” position to help streamline and humanize the rebuilding process for Palisades Fire survivors. Abe Roy, a Malibu resident, has volunteered for the role and received wide support. The ambassador would not direct city staff but would act as a trusted liaison — providing consistent information, assisting homeowners pursuing “like-for-like” rebuilds, and reducing staff workload. The role draws inspiration from models in Paradise and Santa Rosa.

A recent incident involving a Carbon Beach resident highlighted the need for clarity and continuity, and councilmembers emphasized that the role would operate strictly within city governance guidelines. Formal approval and appointment of Roy are expected at the next council meeting. The council voted to form a new ad hoc committee to address the aging sewer system serving Big Rock Beach and surrounding areas. Initially composed of Councilmembers Steve Uhring and Conrad, the committee was restructured after Conrad stepped down, following Mayor Riggins’ strong insistence on joining. Uhring and Riggins will return with a proposed plan at a future meeting.

Council approved a motion to work with Los Angeles County on an urgent plan to remove debris from beachfront properties that have remained nonresponsive after recent storm and fire damage. Of 640 eligible properties, only nine — most along the coast — have not engaged in the process. Environmental and Sustainability Director Yolanda Bundy highlighted the health and environmental risks of inaction, and the benefits of partnering with L.A. County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While the city will initially bear the costs, it expects to recoup them through property liens.

“If we need an urgency ordinance or declaration, we should act immediately,” said Silverstein. The vote passed unanimously. Cleanup operations are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, with a target date of June 30 for full abatement.

During discussion of Agenda Item 7B, the City Council voted to initiate dialogue with the Malibu Township Council (MTC). Although one councilmember voiced opposition, they conceded, “I’m opposed, but I guess I’m out voted.” As an informational item, the vote marks the beginning of what could become a lengthy process involving legal review, public hearings, and potential permit modifications.

A long-standing point of contention resurfaced with a proposal to consider allowing league sports at Trancas Canyon Park. Implementing such a change would require amending both the city’s existing settlement agreement with the MTC and the Coastal Development Permit. In response, Councilmember Uhring confirmed he is no longer a member of the MTC, clearing the way for unbiased participation. The council then moved forward. “Do we have a motion to direct the City Attorney’s Office to engage with the MTC about eliminating the restriction on league play at Trancas Park?” asked Mayor Riggins. The entire council agreed.

As Malibu faces leadership changes and ongoing staff shortages, the City Council’s work continues to intensify. The April 28 meeting highlighted the city’s evolving challenges — from fire recovery and housing protections to school safety and environmental cleanup — while also reflecting the resilience of the Malibu people. The meeting adjourned in memory of Bob Morris and Randy Moid.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...