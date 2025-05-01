‘Let’s eat cake by the ocean’

Malibu’s First Annual Cake Festival brings sweet community spirit, hosted by Our Lady of Malibu

Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth and celebrate the joy of community at the First Annual Cake Contest hosted by Our Lady of Malibu on Saturday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, brainchild of longtime educator and beloved local cook Lynda Pingatore, promises a delightful day of family fun, music, dancing, food, and, of course, lots of cake.

“After the fires and mudslides, our Malibu community has endured so much. As a teacher at both OLM and Webster, I’veseen firsthand how many families were impacted,” Pingatore shared. “I wanted to create something uplifting and nostalgic — something that brings joy and brings us all together.”

The cake contest includes seven categories open to bakers of all ages. Pingatore is especially passionate about encouraging children and teens to participate.

Malibu’s First Annual Cake Festival brings sweet community spirit, hosted by Our Lady of Malibu. By Lynda Pingatore

“I want kids in the 7-12 age group to enter, and I challenge teenagers to take a leap and pick a category that speaks to them,” she said. “As a teacher and lifelong cook, I believe deeply in the value of taking risks — and what better way to do that than by baking a cake?”

Winners will receive custom blue ribbons and an exclusive chef’s apron designed for the event, featuring a student-created cake slice illustration selected through an art contest. Festival-themed T-shirts and aprons will also be available for purchase.

For those not entering the contest but still eager to contribute, the festival welcomes cake and cupcake donations for the post-contest Cake Walk and cake slice sale. Proceeds will support school and community programs.

And what exactly is a Cake Walk? Pingatore, who’s orchestrating the activity, explains, “It’s like musical chairs — but sweeter! Kids walk around chairs with music playing, and when the music stops, whoever’s left standing wins a cupcake. It’s simple, silly, and so much fun.”

Entertainment throughout the day includes performances by local dance stars, two live music bands, and a DJ. Artisanal food trucks and vendors selling everything from handmade jellies to crafts will add to the vibrant atmosphere.

Pingatore brings her decades of experience and passion for cooking to the event.

“I’ve been entering the Malibu Methodist Pie Contest since the early 2000s,” she said. “The first time I entered, I won a blue ribbon for my lemon meringue pie — it was such a thrill! Since then, I’ve loved being part of heartwarming events like this one. Win or lose, I always start planning my next entry the minute I leave.”

This year’s cake contest holds even deeper personal meaning for Pingatore.

“My beloved mother, Dorothy, would have turned 100 on May 4,” she said. “She taught me to love cooking and let me stand on a chair to stir pudding when I was five. That moment changed my life. Cooking is in my bones.”

While she may be turning 80 this summer, Pingatore’s spirit is youthful and energetic. “I’ve been teaching since I was 21, and I still feel young at heart,” she said. “Teaching keeps me that way. I love being surrounded by young people and encouraging them to try new things.”

She has also reached out to culinary arts classes at Agoura and Calabasas high schools, hoping to inspire teens to bring their talents to the competition. “Young people need more opportunities to take creative risks,” she said. “When you put yourself out there and do something like this, it builds confidence — and it’s just plain fun.”

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers hope for around 50 cake entries and have already received over 35. Judging will be done by a notable group of community members, including educators, artists, public servants, and local personalities.

Confirmed judges include Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, Dr. Harris and his wife Jill, local realtor Susan Diamond, Firefighter of the Year Dan Farrell, filmmaker Tom Potier, baker Allison Bunts, and many more.

“This is a community-wide celebration,” Pingatore said with pride. “We have so many wonderful people involved, and I truly believe it’s going to be a heartwarming, joyful event. I can hardly sleep I’m so excited!”

Whether you come to compete, support, or simply sample a few slices of homemade goodness, the First Annual Cake Festival is shaping up to be the sweetest event of the season.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of Malibu’s newest (and most delicious) tradition. As Pingatore said, “Bake a cake, share a smile, and let’s eat cake by the ocean!”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...