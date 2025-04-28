Miriam G. Bauer 1930-2025

Miriam Gonzalez Bauer, 94, of Seattle, Washington, passed away on March 31, 2025.

Miriam was born on July 10, 1930, and grew up in Seattle, Washington, and graduated with a PhD from the University of San Francisco. However, she chose a different path for her life and, during the 1950s, became one of the first women of color to become a Flight Stewardess for the infamous Pan Am Airlines and flew with them for over two decades. During an outing with her flight crew in Lisbon, Portugal, she met her future husband, Richard W. Bauer, who was, at the time, a Naval Captain and eventually became an FBI Supervisor in Washington, D.C. They got married in 1970 and relocated to Malibu, CA in 1976. Their son Wolfgang, aka Richie, was adopted at 6 months in 1978 and attended Webster, Malibu Park/High and SAMOHI.

The Bauers were active in the community during the early and mid 80’s. Richard passed away in 2007, and Miriam started having cognitive decline (Dementia) and then later succumbed to Cancer. Wolfgang became her Caretaker and Conservator until her passing.

Miriam is survived by her son, Wolfgang Richard Bauer, of Malibu, CA. Professionally, he has been a Blockchain and A.I. Analyst for the past 10 years but is currently navigating through post-recovery efforts from the loss of their home of 49 years in Sunset Mesa from the Palisades Fires on January 7. He hopes to be able to rebuild to carry on the legacy of his parents and help take part in the changes of new post-emergency protocols.

Memorial Services for Miriam will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at the Column of Eternal Promise on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 3:30 pm.

