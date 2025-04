The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is fully closed in both directions due to flooding and debris blocking the roadway near State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Boulevard), Tuna Canyon, and Big Rock. According to Caltrans District 7, access is currently restricted between SR27 and Carbon Beach Terrace. All individuals in the affected area are being escorted out by authorities.

At this time, there is no estimated time for reopening (ETO). Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

🚧PCH CLOSED🚧

🌧 brought down debris that's blocking both directions at SR27, Tuna and Big Rock. No access btwn SR27 and Carbon Beach Terrace. All are being escorted out. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/mOlFTaZO4A — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 26, 2025

