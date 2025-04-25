Leadership vacuums challenge Malibu’s Fire Recovery efforts

As city faces task of rebuilding 737 homes lost in the Palisades Fire, concerns raised about staffing shortages

As the City of Malibu endeavors to serve residents besieged by the fire, there are two vacancies in city administration that need to be filled as soon as possible, and several other job openings also need to be filled in order for the city to have a deep enough bench to administer the rebuilding of the 737 homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

Since former City Manager Steve McClary took a leave of absence in December, Joseph Toney has served as acting city manager. McClary and the city parted ways in March. To date, no new city manager has been hired, and to make matters worse, Acting Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown has resigned.

“I submitted my resignation on March 25 and my last day with the City of Malibu will be April 25,” Brown stated in an email. “The decision came after thoughtful reflection. It has been an honor to serve this community and work alongside an incredibly dedicated team of public servants.”

When asked where she is headed next, Brown said she is “taking some time to reflect and recharge before making any decisions,” and that she “remains committed to work that aligns with the principles of public services and allows me to contribute in meaningful ways, whatever that might be.”

A visit to the city’s webpage for human resources and job openings reveals that it is seeking a planning director, a building inspector, and an environmental compliance coordinator, and it has yet to post an opening for someone to fill Brown’s position. The Malibu Times’ request to find out more information about recruitment efforts for open positions was not responded to by City Attorney Trevor Rusin or Human Relations Manager Michele Cook.

When Brown submitted her resignation, several residents took to social media to speculate about why she is leaving. However, what matters most, of course, is how soon someone can fill the vacancy her departure leaves, as well as the rest of the vacant positions.

On a positive note, Tatiana Holden, Ph.D, left her position as the Deputy Public Works Director in Calabasas to work as the Deputy Public Works Director in Malibu.

Commissioners who were appointed by recently elected City Councilmembers are settling into their positions and helping the city’s operations.

Residents who post online have lauded Brown’s performance, with one post by Dean Wenner stating, “On many occasions she has been a bright light in a dark hallway.” Lifelong resident Suzanne Guldimann stated, “Alexis Brown has done an amazing job under extremely difficult conditions. I am sorry to hear she is leaving and wish her the best of luck.”

Malibu employers, including the city, compete for talent and do so in the face of significant challenges — employees cannot afford to live here and commute long distances from other communities to join our work forces. As the city seeks to fill C-suite executive positions, clear communication between city staff, the City Council and the residents will be pivotal for retaining new hires.

