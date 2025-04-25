Legendary Restaurateur Robert J. ‘Bob’ Morris passes away

Proprietor of Paradise Cove Beach Café leaves a lasting legacy in Malibu’s hearts and California’s dining scene

Robert J. “Bob” Morris, a legendary force in California’s restaurant scene and a beloved member of the Malibu community, passed away peacefully at his home on April 13. He was more than just a restaurateur — he was a visionary, a mentor, and a symbol of warmth and generosity who brought people together through unforgettable dining experiences and heartfelt hospitality.

For over five decades, Bob Morris redefined the California coastal dining experience. As the founder and creative mind behind iconic restaurants like the original Gladstones, The Jetty, RJ’s the Rib Joint, Malibu Sea Lion, and most recently, Paradise Cove Beach Café, Bob’s influence on the culinary landscape of Southern California is undeniable. Throughout his storied career, he developed and operated more than 25 restaurants, each known for their vibrant ambiance, welcoming spirit, and signature offerings — like the towering slice of chocolate cake that became synonymous with his name.

But beyond his impressive résumé, Bob was best known for his boundless charm and authentic connection to people. He was rarely seen without a pocketful of his signature gold coins — tokens he delighted in gifting to guests and strangers alike, a whimsical yet genuine gesture of kindness. Bob had a remarkable eye for potential, what he affectionately referred to as “bright eyes,” and was known for nurturing future restaurateurs, helping countless individuals launch their own paths in hospitality.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Bob’s passion for restaurants was sparked by his Uncle Sonny, a manager at Jack’s at the Beach on the original Ocean Park Pier. That early exposure lit a fire in young Bob that never dimmed. His love for the ocean, for people, and for great food were woven into every establishment he created.

In a recent interview with The Malibu Times on March 11, Bob spoke candidly about his love for the Malibu community, expressing his concern for local businesses and residents impacted by disasters like the recent Palisades Fire. Even in the midst of hardship, Bob remained a hopeful and action-oriented figure, hosting a “Day of Hope” at Paradise Cove Beach Café — a free lunch offered to bring the community together, support first responders, and open the door for connection and healing.

“This is unbelievably hard,” he said of the fire’s aftermath. “But the fact is we can’t untie those hands. We’ve got to get leadership. We’ve got to get somebody pounding the sidewalk saying, ‘Hey man, we’re back. We’re here. Let’s go. Come on.’ And let’s help the people that we can.”

Bob’s compassion extended far beyond his business interests. He was devastated by the loss of homes, including those of two family members, and the emotional toll the fire had on his staff and neighbors. Despite Paradise Cove Beach Café remaining one of Malibu’s most popular destinations, Bob had recently been forced to reduce hours for his beloved team of 160 employees due to a dramatic 60% drop in attendance. “These are guys who have families and kids in school,” he said, visibly emotional.

His call to action was simple but powerful: Malibu must unite. “We’re not the cheapest restaurant, but we’re certainly a hell of a lot more affordable than some of them that cost [$200] or $300 a person. We’re the real people,” he said. “Paradise Cove is … our motto is the quintessential California beach restaurant. Our guest base is high chairs to wheelchairs and a few bikinis in between.”

Those who knew him say that Bob’s restaurants were a reflection of his personality — joyful, open, and full of life. Guests weren’t just customers; they were part of the family. “Bob treated us like family,” shared The Malibu Times Marketing Director Anthony McDemas. “Karen and I both have a heavy heart. We celebrated so many of our family milestones at PCBC. Bob was a friend, a mentor, an employer, and a role model. I feel blessed that we got to know him, and celebrate his Day of Hope. He will be missed.”

Indeed, Bob Morris was a builder — not just of restaurants, but of community. Whether fighting to keep Paradise Cove open through fires and floods, mentoring rising chefs and restaurateurs, or handing out gold coins to brighten someone’s day, his spirit was one of unwavering optimism and generosity.

He was also a pioneer in environmental practices, credited with inventing the ecologically friendly pasta straw — just one example of how he was always thinking ahead, always caring for others and for the world around him.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Joseph Morris; his brothers, Harold and Bryant; and his son, Darren. He is survived by his loving wife and business partner, Kerry Edlund Morris; his son Timothy and wife Brittany; his daughter Melanie Morris Speiser and husband Robert; and his cherished grandchildren, Sam, Max, and Charlie.

As plans are made for a celebration of life in his honor, friends and fans from across the globe are expected to pay tribute to the man who made California beach dining an experience to remember. His restaurants may have served millions, but it was Bob’s heart — his sincere love for people — that kept them coming back.

In a time when Malibu is still healing, Bob’s legacy is a reminder of the power of community, resilience, and a warm welcome. He once said, “This doesn’t have to be the first and last time. We’re looking to make a mark and to let people know that we’re here. And we will do whatever it takes.”

Bob Morris’s light shone brightly, and though he is gone, the warmth he brought to the world continues to glow in the lives he touched — and in the waves that lap the shores of Paradise Cove.

