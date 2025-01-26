Rising from the Ashes: Malibu Boys & Girls Club leads the charge in fire recovery

Providing essentials, emergency grants, and crisis counseling, the BGCM becomes a vital lifeline for fire-affected families in their time of need

As the unrelenting fires give way to rain, the community is left with the herculean tasks of helping those who have been directly affected by the fire obtain basic essential needs such as housing, food, and clothing, as well as beginning to address the need for crisis counseling and long-term mental health support.

The long-established and long-loved Boys and Girls Club of Malibu is, as it has always done during past disasters, stepping up to help both with the physical and mental health needs of those in crisis.

“We are offering a distribution center for fire victims with new items, everything from generators to power strips to clothing and essentials that are needed,” said Kasey Earnest, Founder and Chief Professional Office. “Further, based upon donations, we will pass out emergency grants to fire victims as well.”

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart joined representatives from the Boys & Girls Club’s national team and from Los Angeles’ leadership team on January 24. The BGCM is providing a pop-up shop for victims’ physical needs, including air purifiers and essentials for living in small spaces after one’s home became uninhabitable, emergency grants and crisis counseling.

“The Malibu Boys & Girls club is essential to serving and rebuilding this community,” said. “The club provides support in many ways, not the least of which is to help parents with their childcare needs, providing a safe and nurturing space and thereby allowing parents to go to work and talk to insurance companies if they are victims of the fire.”

The BGCM is providing free counseling in both English and Spanish, both at its physical location and via Zoom. To get an embracing hug and find your essentials, go to the Club Third Space, 23357 Pacific Coast Highway, located around the corner from Wells Fargo in Malibu Village. To seek crisis counseling, go to bgcmalibu.org/request-support-services.

