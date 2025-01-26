Palisades Fire Update, Sunday, Jan. 26: 87% contained, flood watch issued for burn scar areas

The Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,448 acres over the past 19 days, is now 87% contained, according to the latest update from CAL FIRE. A crew of 1,859 firefighters remains on-site, utilizing 151 engines, 11 water tenders, 19 helicopters, and 12 hand crews. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While containment efforts continue, new challenges have arisen with the arrival of a cold front. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Palisades and Franklin Fire burn scars, effective Sunday, January 26 at 10 a.m. through Monday, January 27 at 4 p.m. Residents in these areas, including portions of Malibu, should remain alert for potential debris flows triggered by heavy rain.

The forecast predicts periods of light showers through Monday, with a 25% chance of isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. Hazards include hail, lightning, and strong wind gusts. Those in flood-prone areas are urged to monitor local weather updates and prepare for protective measures.

For the latest information on fire status and safety precautions, visit City of Malibu Updates. Additional updates are available through the CAL FIRE IMT2 Linktree.

Community Recovery Resources

Residents impacted by the Palisades Fire are encouraged to attend upcoming recovery events:

Debris Removal Town Hall:

Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Location: Student Services Center (SSC), Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405.

This event provides residents with information on debris removal and recovery efforts. A virtual option is available, with registration details at bit.ly/debristownhall. If registration is closed you can visit @LindseyPHorvath on X, instagram, for viewing options.

Regular City Council Meeting:

Monday, January 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Location: City Hall – Council Chambers, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu

Senior Center Technology Resource Center:

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Agoura Hills Recreation and Event Center, 29900 Ladyface Ct., Agoura Hills, CA 91301.

This event offers seniors technology assistance and mental health resources to support their recovery.

Residents are reminded to stay informed and take precautions during this critical period as the community works together to recover from the devastating fire.

Palisades Fire Operations Meeting Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 a.m.

Malibu Town Hall Meeting, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...