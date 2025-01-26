Malibu Schools likely to be closed Monday, Jan. 27, due to road closures and ongoing concerns

Malibu public schools are expected to be closed on Monday, Jan. 27, due to ongoing road closures and safety concerns. The final decision will be communicated by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The Malibu School District is closely monitoring the situation following meetings with local officials and Los Angeles County Public Works. The county has announced a closure of Malibu Canyon Blvd. from 5 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Monday, due to the potential for mud and debris flow from the recent Franklin Fire. The area is also under a flood watch, further complicating safety assessments.

The closures of Malibu Canyon, Pacific Coast Highway, and Topanga Canyon, combined with restrictions on Kanan Dume Road, present significant challenges for transportation. School buses, including those serving special education students, are unable to safely navigate these routes. This limits emergency evacuation options, especially given Kanan Dume’s history of closures.

This decision comes on top of increasing frustration among Malibu parents, who have been raising concerns about school closures due to power outages. Last week, the Malibu Elementary School PTA issued a statement expressing their frustration with the district’s response to power outages and the lack of backup power. Since last year, the PTA stated that they have been requesting backup power for the schools, but their emails have largely been ignored or countered with misinformation.

The PTA explained that the district’s refusal to address this issue has already resulted in nearly two weeks of missed school due to power outages, adding to the burden of school closures caused by road issues and safety concerns. Additionally, last Thursday, many parents were outraged when schools remained open despite being without power on a red flag day. The lack of backup power, despite months of requests, left many feeling ignored by the district. Many parents expressed their anger at the decision to open schools in the dark, stating that they felt the district took no consideration for the safety of students and staff in such dangerous conditions.

As the district continues to explore alternative solutions, officials remain committed to ensuring the safety of students and staff, during this incredibly challenging time, with updates to follow on Monday morning.

Full Statement from Dr. Antonio Shelton, Superintendent and Mr. Isaac Burgess, Executive Director, Malibu Pathway & Secondary Schools

Dear Malibu Parents, Guardians, Staff and Community Members,

Due to planned road closures, Malibu public schools will likely need to be closed on Monday, January 27. We will confirm this either later today or in the morning by 5 a.m.

Seven district officials, including two board members, attended the Malibu Town Hall meeting yesterday to hear the update first-hand about all aspects of recovery efforts along with the active concerns including a current flood watch in the area. Our goal continues to be to open school as long as it is safe to do so for our students and staff.

We learned during the meeting and confirmed this morning that Los Angeles County Public Works will close Malibu Canyon Blvd. from 5 p.m. today until 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to damage caused by the Franklin Fire, there is a concern of mud and debris flow from the rain we are experiencing.

This presents a great challenge to us, combined with the PCH closure along with Topanga Canyon closure. Our buses are not allowed on Kanan Dume Road. Our staff and our students who ride our buses, including special education students attending specific programs in Malibu, are unable to safely get to our schools. These road closures limit the emergency evacuation options, especially since Kanan Dume has a history of closures.

We are in conversations with the City of Malibu, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol, County Public Works officials and others to develop other options. We apologize for not having a clear answer regarding our plans for school opening tomorrow. Decisions continue to be made that have the safety of students and staff in mind. We will send you another email and text message this evening or by 5 a.m. tomorrow with the decision and plans for continuity of learning. We understand the stress of this situation and again restate that our goal is to have in-person school every scheduled day.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work toward this shared goal.

Sincerely,

Dr. Antonio Shelton, Superintendent

Mr. Isaac Burgess, Executive Director, Malibu Pathway & Secondary Schools

