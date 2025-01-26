Malibu Canyon Road closed due to potential rockslides; FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until Monday

Malibu Canyon is closed due to hazardous road conditions and potential rockslides. The roadway is expected to reopen at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. Travelers are urged to plan alternate routes and allow extra time for their commutes.

Malibu City Hall will reopen by appointment only starting Monday. Residents needing services are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance. The Malibu City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public and available via livestream for those unable to attend in person.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until Monday. Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Fire crews continue to focus on public safety during the repopulation process, working alongside partner agencies and organizations to provide support and address community needs.

