Palisades Fire 94% Contained, Recovery Efforts Underway

As of this morning at 6:30 a.m., the Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,448 acres over the past 20 days, is 94% contained, according to Cal Fire. Fire crews, numbering 1,043 personnel, continue to battle the blaze, aided by 19 engines, one water tender, and 16 hand crews. Numerous air tankers have also been deployed as conditions allow. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Overnight rainfall brought light to moderate showers across the burn area, offering some relief but also triggering significant challenges, including flooding and mudflows. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday. Sunnier and warmer conditions are expected to return on Tuesday, offering some reprieve for firefighting and recovery efforts.

Flooding and Road Closures

Heavy rains caused flooding along Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road, and mudflows forced the closure of multiple roads in the fire-affected areas. Among the hardest-hit locations:

Palisades Drive , near Avenida De Santa Ynez and Paseo Vista Hermosa, was closed due to considerable mudflows reported at 4 p.m.

, near Avenida De Santa Ynez and Paseo Vista Hermosa, was closed due to considerable mudflows reported at 4 p.m. Malibu Canyon remains closed and will reopen no earlier than 5:00 p.m. Monday.

remains closed and will reopen no earlier than 5:00 p.m. Monday. Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) remains shut at Pacific Coast Highway after debris from Topanga Creek covered the roadway.

In nearby Woodland Hills, mudflows trapped multiple cars on Mulholland Drive near Alhama Drive. While no rescues were needed, crews worked late into the evening to clear vehicles and debris.

Malibu Schools Closed Due to Road Conditions

The Malibu Unified School District has announced that all Malibu schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 27, due to hazardous road conditions and accessibility challenges caused by ongoing rain and mudflow risks. This closure impacts the following schools:

Webster Elementary

Malibu Elementary

Malibu Middle School

Malibu High School

District officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve. Parents and students are encouraged to check school communication channels for further announcements.

Community Recovery and Resources

As repopulation efforts begin, emergency crews are working to ensure safe access for returning residents. The LA County Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at UCLA Research Park to assist those impacted by the fire.

Upcoming recovery events include:

Regular City Council Meeting : Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.).

: Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.). Senior Center Technology Resource Center: Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Agoura Hills Recreation and Event Center (29900 Ladyface Ct., Agoura Hills). This event offers technology assistance and mental health resources for seniors affected by the fire.

Residents are encouraged to attend recovery events and utilize resources to address rebuilding, insurance, and mental health needs.

Ongoing Challenges

Officials warn of continued risks of mudslides and debris flows in burn areas. Crews are diligently working to restore safety while managing the impact of the recent rainfall. Community support teams are distributing supplies and assisting residents as they return to their properties.

For updated information, residents can contact the Malibu Emergency Operations Center public hotline at (310) 456-2489 or visit recovery.lacounty.gov.

The Palisades Fire has been a test of resilience for the community. With containment nearing completion, the focus now shifts to ensuring a safe and efficient recovery for all those affected.

Palisades Operations Briefing Jan. 27:

