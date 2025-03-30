Richard Chamberlain dies

Actor Richard Chamberlain has died. The distinguished performer called Malibu home in the 1980s. He eventually sold his Cape Cod style home on Carbon Beach to former Pepperdine University president William Banowsky who sold it to film producer Arnon Milchan.

Chamberlain, known for his starring roles in television series “Dr. Kildare,” “Shōgun,” and “The Thorn Birds,” was once dubbed “king of the miniseries.” The actor born in Beverly Hills and started his career in the 1950s. He was a Korean War veteran who attained the rank of sergeant. In later years Chamberlain lived with his partner who survives him in Waimānalo, Hawaii. His death was due to complications from a stroke. Richard Chamberlain was 90 years old.

