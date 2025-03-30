Pausing to enjoy joyful moments

Despite facing herculean obstacles as residents rebuild Malibu, there are some things to celebrate

These days, many Malibu residents spend a lot of time attending seemingly endless meetings focusing on the herculean challenges inherent in rebuilding a home in Malibu and/or they are trying to keep the faith as they continue to operate their struggling local businesses that are experiencing a significant paucity in customers due to the Pacific Coast Highway closures and many residents being displaced by the wildfires.

Nevertheless, there are some events here in town that have provided joy, thereby uplifting our entire community.

Four accomplished Malibu women honored for International Women’s Day

In honor of Women’s History Month, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath recognized four Malibu women who are small business owners in Malibu on March 7. Each awardee was acknowledged, “for her vital role in the fabric of the community, perseverance in the face of challenges, including ongoing wildfire recovery efforts, and her commitment to keeping Malibu’s local economy and community strong.”

Indeed, all the awardees from Malibu are tireless warriors. Here’s a brief synopsis of what they do and how they have soldiered on despite the two recent fires and mudslides.

Malibu Premier Homes partners Gina Long (left) and Stacey Harper (right) are shown with Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath after Long and Harper were honored for their role, along with other business owners, in the community in the aftermath of the Franklin and Palisades fires. Photo by Pamela Davies

Helene Henderson’s two restaurants on the Malibu Pier — Malibu Farm and Malibu Farm Cafe — were closed for several weeks due to the Franklin and Palisades fires and mudslides and because of a challenge relating to gas lines on the pier — without gas, one cannot cook or operate an eatery. Nevertheless, Henderson and her team powered on and they are back in business serving delicious food at both of their venues. Helene’s restaurants are some of Malibu’s most iconic and gorgeous dining sites and they afford the best views for watching surfers on First Point. Helene wants readers to know that she loves having locals come in to eat and wants to contribute to our community in any way she can.

While Helene and her crew were persevering as they solved utility challenges and other complications hindering business, Lynn Bealer, the owner of MaliBUngalows, a flower shop that is located in the old Cosentino’s nursery location across from Duke’s Restaurant, was knee deep in mud after the rains came.

“The International Women’s Day acknowledgement from Supervisor Horvath was a nice change after shoveling mud out of the bungalows for the last 10 days!” Bealer said. Although many locals are probably somewhat weary of the adjective,“resilient,” Bealer is the personification of the concept. “Lynn Bealer, owner of the Malibu Bungalows, is one of the most kind, compassionate and overwhelmingly generous people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” Diane Sorrentino-Weiss commented, adding, “The Bungalows are our little precious gem on the PCH and we need to keep it going in the wake of the tragic fire and recent mudslide!”

Horvath also honored Stacey Harper and Gina Longo, partners in Malibu Premier Homes, a local real estate company. While Harper unfortunately lost her home in 2007 due to wildfires, Longo and her family lost their residence in the Palisades Fire. Despite those heartaches and challenges, the dynamic duo are going strong, helping others in the community with their real estate needs.

“As women business owners, we embrace the roles of leaders, supporters and connectors,” Longo said. “Representation is powerful and witnessing other women excel in business serves as a catalyst for more women to rise and take their place in the entrepreneurial world. Today, as two women who have personally experienced the devastation of losing our homes to wildfires, we stand here united by a shared understanding and a deep commitment to supporting our community’s recovery and resilience.”

World Central Kitchen’s Organic Distribution Center nurtures Malibu

Every Wednesday afternoon, Third Space, Malibu’s disaster relief center operated by The Malibu Boys & Girls Club, offers a free organic distribution center featuring fresh produce and baked items.

“An amazing woman that I was doing work for, whose house got roasted in the fire, came home with a couple bags full of strawberries, blackberries, carrots, red onions, various tomatoes, zucchini, avocados and some mysterious sea-salted chocolate chip cookies,” Cameron “Hellwood” Wellwood exclaimed. “She told me about this incredible thing going down at Cross Creek and she gave me one of those insane cookies! I went on a mission looking for the cookies but had a blast talking with the people there. I left with more than just a few cookies — it was a 10/10 experience!”

The fresh produce and baked goods provide sustenance to those visiting the disaster center, said Siugen Constanza, director of community affairs and outreach for the center. “We are a full-service disaster relief center that provides fire victims with lunches, clothing, personal care items and household goods and, very importantly, we also offer visitors the opportunity to meet personally with FEMA representatives, which really helps our residents because having FEMA here on site means that they don’t have to drive great distances.”

Thanking firemen and first responders at Fire Station 88

“Giving back to our wonderful heroes on our street was so uplifting,” said local Realtor Wendy Carroll, who serves aspresident of the Malibu Road Homeowners Board. “The firemen were thrilled!” From the looks of their grinning faces, indeed they were. Pausing for a moment to give first responders thanks adds much joy to the community, Carroll noted.

President Wendy Carroll and Vice President Robert Greene of the Malibu Road Homeowners Board gave thanks to the first responders who helped with the regions’ devastating fires. Shown from left are Todd Harvey, Carroll, Greene, Daniel Rivas, and Cameron Bothwell. Photo Courtesy of Wendy Carroll

“From ashes to victory — One mile at a time!”

Ani Dermenjian, a very involved community member and an avid marathon runner, ran her 15th LA Marathon on March 16, even though she and her family lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

“My marathon was dedicated to all fire victims — this year, it was absolutely brutal!” Dermenjian said. “This is a situation where one realizes just how much training matters — two months without it is no joke. By mile 15, my back gave out, and the pain was excruciating. With tears, Advil, and the unwavering support of my running friends, I somehow made it to the finish line. I still don’t know how that was even possible.”

Dermenjian explained that when her beloved family home burned in the Palisades Fire, the only thing that wassalvageable was the sign where all of her marathon medals once hung. “The sign read, “One Mile at a Time,” she said,“Over 100 medals I’ve earned nationally and internationally were lost in the fire. I know that is a message for our family: we will move forward, one mile at a time!”

Pausing to reflect, she noted, “For this marathon more than one hundred runners wore labels dedicated to fire victims carrying the powerful message: “From Ashes to Victory! One Mile at a Time.”

