Rainbow signals hope for a Malibu recovery

Amid challenges and declines in local business, Malibuites try to keep the faith and surge forward

Driving on the Pacific Coast Highway from Santa Monica to Malibu is quite overwhelming. Fire-besieged metal and concrete skeletons serve as sentinels keeping watch over what little remains of once happy homes that are heavily encumbered with fire debris, ashes, and toxic substances, many with the burned-out remains of homeowners’ vehicles still parked where those fleeing the Palisades Fire were forced to leave them. Hauntingly beautiful, they evince how harrowing the Palisades Fire was.

A sizable mudslide near Big Rock boasts a waterfall even as its debris is pushed back onto a shoulder of PCH, allowing for some minimal traffic flow. Suddenly, as if it were generated by divine inspiration, a colorful rainbow appears over the ocean, providing a backdrop of positivity and hope for the fire-scarred terrain, as if to say, “Malibu will rebuild and it will be even better!”

Malibu’s indomitable community spirit

Despite being immersed in the uncertainty about how and when we can all rebuild our town, the transportation obstacles one faces when coming to Malibu from West Los Angeles, and incessant meetings concerning fire rebuilds and insurance coverage, residents are surging forward, resolved to rebuild, and inevitably, to redefine Malibu.

We all know that neither the larger world nor Malibu is made up of only unicorns and fun emojis and that the community is facing an arduous years-long reconstruction process. However, many also know that one secret to enduring the frustratingly lengthy reconstruction process and summoning the necessary patience to do so lies in resolving to set an intention and to construct one’s frame of mind by infusing it with optimism and hope.

And so, in that spirit of positivity, if one carefully observes the goings-on in Malibu one can still see some happiness, not the least of which are the joyful mother-son and father-daughter dances this past weekend at Malibu Pacific Church — doesn’t the vision of a little boy looking adoringly at his mother as they celebrate a special occasion and a daddy gently leading his little girl through dance steps provide some hope and happiness to all?

Mother Nature leads the way

“It’s so beautiful and green as I drive through Malibu Canyon!” said Barbara Bruderlin, the CEO of Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce.

“This is the second Monarch butterfly I’ve seen this week!” local horticulturist and landscape designer, Aaron Landsworth excitedly posted on social media. “I found the butterfly ovipositing [laying eggs] in my garden.”

As usual, eternally wise Mother Nature is leading the way. Spring is springing and soon, avid flower fans will be hiking the Santa Monica Mountains looking for fragrant blooms and those who chase waterfalls will be checking out their favorite crevices seeking a moment with the lovely, flowing fragran essences of rushing water.

However, any optimism we manage to muster as we launch rebuilding must be tempered by wisdom and planning. Local scientists admonish us humans to not get in Mother Nature’s way, advising that we plant indigenous species when we rebuild and that we all do what we can to heal our beaches and marine ecosystems as expeditiously as possible. Simply stated, we will be more successful if we immerse positivity into our rebuilding pragmatism all the while checking in with ourselves and one another to ensure that all are healthy mentally, that all are included in the rebuilding process, and that all are heard and feel seen.

A rainbow emerges in Malibu behind scenes of the damage left behind by the Palisades Fire. Photos by Barbara Burke

