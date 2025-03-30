Governor Newsom suspends permitting rules, expands FEMA cleanup, extends ROE Deadline to April 15

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed several executive order aimed at accelerating the rebuilding of fire-ravaged communities in Los Angeles County. A new order, announced on Thursday, March 27, suspends permitting and environmental review requirements to fast-track infrastructure repairs and prevent future wildfires.

The directive focuses on recovery efforts in Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades, areas that suffered extensive damage in the January wildfires. It expedites the restoration of critical infrastructure, including electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunication systems. A significant component of the order includes undergrounding utility equipment to enhance fire prevention measures.

“We are determined to rebuild Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades stronger and more resilient than before,” Newsom said in a statement. “Speeding up the pace of our infrastructure rebuild will help get survivors back home faster and prevent future fires.”

Newsom had previously signed an executive order suspending permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act for rebuilding efforts. The new directive expands on those efforts by further removing regulatory hurdles that could delay the rebuilding and upgrading of essential infrastructure.

Federal Support and Expanded Cleanup Efforts

As part of a broader state-federal partnership, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Newsom’s request to expand wildfire cleanup efforts. This approval, granted within 24 hours of the state’s request, includes additional facility types such as owner-occupied condominiums, multi-family units, and certain commercial properties.

“Our federal partners continue to deliver for California. Together, we will rebuild Los Angeles in record time while supporting all those impacted,” Newsom stated.

FEMA has also extended the deadline for property owners to submit Right of Entry (ROE) forms to April 15, allowing newly eligible groups to participate in the cleanup program. Typically, commercial property owners are responsible for their own debris removal, but FEMA’s expanded scope now allows for case-by-case reviews based on public health threats, economic impact, and insurance status.

State of Emergency and Fast-Track Measures

On March 2, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to accelerate wildfire prevention projects ahead of the fire season. This proclamation suspends the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Coastal Act, which Newsom said have historically slowed critical wildfire mitigation projects.

“This year has already seen some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, and we’re only in March,” Newsom stated. “Building on our unprecedented work cutting red tape and making historic investments, we are taking action to fast-track wildfire prevention projects.”

To further expedite the recovery process, Newsom called on Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to prioritize undergrounding electric distribution infrastructure in the impacted areas. The utilities were urged to submit comprehensive rebuilding plans by the end of March.

