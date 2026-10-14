Residents urged to prepare for fires, evacuations and possible power shutoffs beginning Thursday

Malibu residents are urged to prepare for dangerous fire conditions and possible power outages as a Red Flag Warning takes effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, through 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The National Weather Service warning covers Malibu and the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains, where Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and hot weather will create conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

Southern California Edison has notified the City that it may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs beginning at midnight Thursday on the Cuthbert, Galahad, Maguire and Merlin circuits, affecting portions of central and western Malibu. The preventive shutoffs are intended to reduce the risk of electrical equipment starting a wildfire during dangerous weather. Residents should prepare for potential evacuations, interrupted cell service and traffic signal outages. Strong winds could also bring down tree limbs and power lines, creating hazardous driving conditions.

City officials are urging residents to review evacuation routes and reunification locations, gather emergency supplies andkeep essential documents ready to take with them. Supplies should include food, water, medications and necessities for pets. Phones and other devices should be fully charged, and vehicle gas tanks should be kept full.

Older adults, people with disabilities and residents who depend on oxygen or electrically powered medical equipment should plan ahead for an outage and consider leaving early. Horse owners should also allow extra time to arrange transportation. Residents are encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbors.

Drivers should come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals. Residents should also use extreme caution with landscaping tools and other equipment that could produce sparks. Report smoke or fire by calling 911.

Power restoration may take eight hours or longer after winds subside because crews must inspect electrical lines and equipment before safely restoring service, according to the City’s advisory. SCE will notify affected customers directly.

Residents should keep a battery-powered radio available or use a car radio to follow emergency updates if electricity or internet service fails. The City will issue emergency alerts as needed and post information at MalibuCity.org. Residents can also monitor Watch Duty, sign up for Los Angeles County emergency notifications and follow forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Customers can check their circuit and outage status through SCE’s outage information page.