Six SCE circuits face possible power shutoffs as Santa Ana winds bring dangerous fire conditions

A Red Flag Warning for Malibu has been extended through 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, prolonging a period of dangerous fire weather and possible preventive power shutoffs. In an update issued at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, the City of Malibu said the warning will run from 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday evening. Santa Ana winds, low humidity and high temperatures are expected to create conditions that could allow a new fire to spread rapidly.

Southern California Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible in the coming days on six circuits identified by the city: Cuthbert, Galahad, Maguire, Merlin, Serra and Tuna. The updated list adds Serra and Tuna to the four circuits previously identified as potentially affected.

Preventive shutoffs are intended to reduce the risk of electrical equipment igniting a wildfire during dangerous weather. Residents should check SCE’s website for conditions affecting their address and monitor direct notifications from the utility.

The city warned residents to prepare for possible fires, evacuations and disruptions to electricity, cellphone service and traffic signals. Strong winds could also bring down tree limbs and power lines, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Residents are urged to review evacuation routes and family reunification plans, charge phones and other devices, keep vehicle fuel tanks full and gather emergency supplies, including food, water, medications and essential documents.

Older adults, people with disabilities, residents who rely on oxygen or electrically powered medical equipment, and horse owners should consider leaving early, the city advised. Residents should also check on neighbors who may need assistance.

Power outages could continue after winds subside. According to the city’s advisory, restoration may take eight hours or longer because crews must inspect lines and equipment before safely restoring service.

Officials urged caution with landscaping tools and other equipment that could produce sparks. Drivers should come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals, and anyone who sees smoke should call 911.

Residents can follow updates at malibucity.org, check SCE’s power shutoff status and monitor Watch Duty. Battery-powered or vehicle radios, can provide information during outages.