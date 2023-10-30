Power restored on Cuthbert circuit; Nicholas and Serra circuits still out; several traffic lights out in Malibu

SCE sent out notifications that power has been restored to the Cuthbert circuit. Power is still out on the Serra and Nicholas circuits. Cuthbert circuit is from Latigo Cyn Rd to Bonsall Dr, and from PCH about one mile inland. Serra circuit runs through Malibu Canyon from Seaver Dr inland to Mulholland Hwy. Nicholas circuit is from Malibu Lagoon eastward to Getty Villa and about 4 miles inland.

When hazardous conditions have subsided, it could take several hours to restore electricity because SCE must inspect lines to ensure they are safe to reenergize.

Traffic signals are out at several locations in Malibu, be prepared for traffic signal outages at any location throughout the area. Malibu Sheriffs Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs) assisted law enforcement with managing intersections. Under CA law, approach any malfunctioning traffic signal as an all-way stop sign.

SCE implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on Serra, Nicholas and Cuthbert circuits on Sunday, Oct. 29 due to the Red Flag Warning, high winds and hazardous fire conditions to prevent their equipment from starting a fire.

If you see a downed power line, stay away, warn others, and call 911.

