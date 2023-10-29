SCE to shut off Nicholas and Cuthbert circuits due to Red Flag Warning

Due to the Red Flag Warning, with high winds and low humidity creating hazardous fire conditions for Malibu Sunday, 10/29, 3AM – Monday, 10/30, 10PM SCE has shut off power to the Nicholas and Cuthbert circuits in (Public Safety Power Shutoff – PSPS) in order to prevent its equipment from starting a fire.

The Cuthbert Circuit area is approximately Latigo Cyn Rd to Bonsall Dr, and from PCH approximately one mile inland.

The Nicholas Circuit area is from Malibu Lagoon eastward to Getty Villa and about 4 miles inland).

Be prepared for potential power outages, fire, evacuations, hazardous road conditions due to branches in the road and malfunctioning traffic signals. Under CA law, come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal. Move flammable furniture and materials away from your house, secure furniture. Check on elderly or disabled neighbors. Seniors, people who rely on wheelchairs, medical devices, or are otherwise not mobile, and owners of horses and large animals should consider leaving the area early. Ensure that you know how to open your garage door or electric gate when the power is out.

Once the hazardous conditions have passed, it could take 24 to 72 hours to re-energize circuits because SCE must first inspect all power lines in the affected area to ensure they are safe to re-energize.

The City and the LA County Fire Department will continue to monitor the situation and the City will provide updates as needed, on the website, via alerts, on social media and the Emergency and Traffic Hotline (310-456-9982).

